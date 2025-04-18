Political Change Across Britain And Ireland: Identities, Institutions And Futures – Book Review

By Eurasia Review

Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, James Lawless, TD, formally launched a significant new political science book Political Change across Britain and Ireland: Identities, Institutions and Futures, at an event in the Museum of Literature of Ireland (MoLI).

The book is a key output of the research project ‘Constitutional Futures after Brexit’ (CFaB) which is supported by a strategic partnership between University College Dublin (UCD) and the Reconciliation Fund of the Department of Foreign Affairs.

Speaking at the launch, Minister Lawless said: “We are experiencing a moment of extraordinary change. It is timely at this moment to examine ourselves as nations and ask the difficult questions about identity and how we express it, how we maintain relationships within and across borders, and what the future of these relationships will be. The research explored in this book and by the ‘Constitutional Futures after Brexit’ project aims to navigate those very questions about national identities, cohesion and fragmentation. Now is a time for careful consideration of these issues in order to strengthen our existing partnerships and build new ones.”

Dr Paul Gillespie, co-editor of the book and director of CFaB, said: “This book proposes novel concepts to examine the complexities and dynamics of the various British-Irish relationships. The two islands’ political and constitutional futures are now entangled and interconnected in several new ways. We want to encourage fresh research in this area based on the framework of identities, institution’s and futures the book explores.”

Prof Kate Robson Brown, Vice-President for Research, Innovation and Impact, said: “It is heartening to see a very positive energy in Ireland around scientific research as well as recognition of the importance of independent science advice. At this critical time of change in long-standing geopolitical relationships, we need robust research for evidence-based policy and decision-making in the best interests of our societies and our cross-border and global partnerships, and to help the communities of these islands continue on a positive and collaborative journey towards our joint futures.”

The book, which is published by Edinburgh University Press, is co-edited by: Dr Paul Gillespie, Adjunct Senior Research Fellow and expert in British-Irish relations at UCD, columnist and former Foreign Policy Editor with The Irish Times; Prof Michael Keating, Emeritus Professor of Politics at University of Aberdeen; Prof Nicola McEwen, Professor of Public Policy and Governance at University of Glasgow.

Dr Gillespie is Director of the CFaB project which is led by the UCD Centre for Peace and Conflict Research at UCD School of Politics and International Relations. The book launch coincided a with a conference related to the project with a focus on the general theme ‘Ireland, Britain and Europe: Constitutional Futures after Brexit,’ examining the fundamental shift in the dynamics of the Ireland-UK relationship after Brexit.

About the Book (from Edinburgh University Press)

Constitutional order across the islands of Britain and Ireland faces critical challenges with the rise of Scottish, Welsh and Irish nationalism, an emerging English consciousness, and Brexit. There is no resolution within the old assumptions about nations, states, sovereignty and borders. Nor can we rely on post-devolution practices in relations between the various governments, which are based on bilateral relations between London and Dublin, Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast.

Political Change across Britain and Ireland examines the whole web of what has been called the totality of relationships among the peoples of these islands, asking difficult questions about identities and institutions and what prospects for the future might be.

• Examines key issues across the nations rather than within individual nations.

• Brings the Republic of Ireland into the analysis, while also recognising its distinct status.

• Crucially includes the question of England’s place in the Union.