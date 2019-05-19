King Salman Convenes Summit Of Gulf And Arab States

By Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has called for the convening of two summits of Gulf and Arab states to be held on May 30 in Makkah.

The meeting will be held in conjunction with the upcoming Islamic Summit.

According to a Ministry of Foreign Affairs statement, King Salman has sent an invitation to the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and leaders of other Arab countries to two summits to discuss the recent attacks by the Iranian-backed Houthis in the UAE and on Saudi Arabia’s oil pipelines and their repercussions on the region.

“The attack on ships in the territorial waters of the United Arab Emirates and the terrorist-backed Iran-backed Houthi militias’ attack on two oil pumping stations in the Kingdom have serious implications for regional and international peace and security and for the supply and stability of world oil markets,” the foreign ministry said in a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency.