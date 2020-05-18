ISSN 2330-717X
Location of Ecuador. Source: CIA World Factbook.

First Coronavirus Infection Confirmed In Ecuador’s Amazon Tribe

The first case of coronavirus has been confirmed in the indigenous Waorani community in the Ecuadorian Amazon, the country’s Health Ministry announced Sunday, May 17, CNN reports.

The confirmed case is a 17-year-old pregnant woman who began to show coronavirus related symptoms in early May, according to the ministry.

The young woman is now under isolation in a hospital in the country’s capital, Quito, according to officials.

A Health Ministry team was sent to her village to test others with whom the patient may have had contact. At least 40 people were examined and six showed symptoms.

Ecuador has so far registered more than 33,000 cases of Covid-19 and at least 2,736 deaths, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University.

