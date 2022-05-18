Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Meets US National Security Adviser

By Arab News

Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman met US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in Washington, D.C, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

Prince Khalid said in a tweet that the meeting was organized on the directive of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

“I met with US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan to review the enduring and historic Saudi-US partnership, and discuss solidifying US-Saudi coordination,” Prince Khalid said.

During the meeting, the two reviewed solid Saudi-US relations and discussed prospects for cooperation, as well as joint coordination, between the Kingdom and the US.

Both officials also discussed ways to support and enhance relations within the framework of a common vision.

The meeting was attended by Saudi Ambassador to the US Princess Reema bint Bandar, Saudi Ambassador to Yemen Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Jaber and other officials.

The coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa affairs at the US National Security Council, Brett McGurk, also attended the meeting.