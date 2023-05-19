Security Situation In Afghanistan Requires Increased Pakistan-US Relations – OpEd

By Dr. Sahibzada Muhammad Usman

The security situation in Afghanistan has been a cause of concern for many years. Since the US-led invasion of Afghanistan in 2001, the country has been embroiled in conflict and instability. The Taliban, which was ousted from power, has made a comeback in recent years, and the security situation in the country has deteriorated. The situation has led to calls for increased Pak-US relations to address the security challenges in the region.

Pakistan and the United States have a complicated relationship. The two countries have had a history of cooperation and conflict. However, both countries have a shared interest in stabilizing Afghanistan. Pakistan shares a long border with Afghanistan and has been affected by the conflict in the country. The instability in Afghanistan has also created a safe haven for militants who have carried out attacks in Pakistan.

The United States has been a key player in the region for many years. The US-led invasion of Afghanistan in 2001 was aimed at dismantling al-Qaeda, which had used Afghanistan as a base to plan and launch the 9/11 attacks. The US has also been involved in efforts to stabilize the country and promote democracy and human rights.

The security situation in Afghanistan has deteriorated in recent years. The Taliban, which was ousted from power in 2001, has made a comeback and now controls significant parts of the country. The Afghan government, which is backed by the US, has struggled to contain the insurgency. The situation has led to calls for increased Pak-US relations to address the security challenges in the region.

Pakistan has been accused of supporting the Taliban, which has been a source of tension between the US and Pakistan. The US has accused Pakistan of providing a safe haven for the Taliban and other militant groups. Pakistan has denied the accusations and has said that it is doing everything it can to promote peace and stability in the region.

Increased Pak-US relations could help address the security challenges in Afghanistan. The two countries could work together to promote peace and stability in the country. Pakistan could use its influence with the Taliban to encourage them to engage in peace talks with international community on human rights. The US could provide support to Pakistan in its efforts to promote peace and stability in the region.

The US and Pakistan could also work together to address the issue of cross-border terrorism. Pakistan has been affected by terrorist attacks carried out by militants who have used Afghanistan as a base. The US could provide support to Pakistan in its efforts to secure its border with Afghanistan and prevent militants from crossing into Pakistan.

The security situation in Afghanistan has far-reaching implications for the region and beyond. The instability in Afghanistan has created a safe haven for militant groups, which could threaten the security of the entire region. The US has recognized the importance of stability in Afghanistan and has been involved in efforts to promote peace and stability in the country. However, the US has also acknowledged that it cannot achieve this goal alone and that it needs the support of its allies and partners in the region.

Pakistan has a critical role to play in promoting peace and stability in Afghanistan. Pakistan has a long history of relations with Afghanistan, and its relationship with the Taliban has been a source of tension between Pakistan and the US. However, Pakistan has also been affected by the conflict in Afghanistan and has a shared interest in promoting peace and stability in the region.

The US and Pakistan have been working to improve their relationship in recent years. The two countries have held high-level talks on a range of issues, including security cooperation. The US has also provided military and economic assistance to Pakistan to help it address its security challenges.

Increased Pak-US relations could help address the security challenges in the region in several ways. First, the US and Pakistan could work together to promote peace and stability in Afghanistan. Pakistan could use its influence with the Taliban to encourage them to engage in peace talks on different issues.

Second, the US and Pakistan could work together to address the issue of cross-border terrorism. Pakistan has been affected by terrorist attacks carried out by militants who have used Afghanistan as a base. The US could provide support to Pakistan in its efforts to secure its border with Afghanistan and prevent militants from crossing into Pakistan.

Third, increased Pak-US relations could help address the issue of regional connectivity. Pakistan is a key player in the region and has been involved in efforts to promote regional connectivity. The US could provide support to Pakistan in its efforts to promote regional connectivity, which could help promote peace and stability in the region.

In conclusion, the security situation in Afghanistan requires increased Pak-US relations. The US and Pakistan have a shared interest in promoting peace and stability in the region, and increased cooperation between the two countries could help address the security challenges in the region.

Dr. Sahibzada Muhammad Usman is a Research Scholar and Academic; Ph.D. in Political Science at the University of Pisa, Italy. Dr. Usman has participated in various national and international conferences and published 30 research articles in international journals.