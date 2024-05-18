Illegal Immigration: Biden Admin’s Secret To A ‘Permanent Majority’? – OpEd

By Liberty Nation

Illegal immigration seems to be on everyone’s mind – especially as the 2024 presidential election draws near. This polarized issue has only grown more intense as migrants flood the border and the number of illegal crossings continues to break records. President Joe Biden has felt the kickback as his popularity keeps dipping, and now a new report from Rasmussen shows that many Americans believe Democrats are using illegal migration to build a ‘permanent majority.’

Biden and Dems: Are They Building a ‘Permanent Majority’?

In February, Elon Musk posted on X that the Biden administration is “encouraging so much illegal immigration” because they want them to become voters and “create a permanent majority” for the Democratic Party, Rasmussen explained, then revealed that Musk isn’t the only one who thinks so. According to its new survey, 57% of voters agree with the billionaire’s take on what he calls Biden’s “strategy.” Furthermore, 82% of voters believe illegal migrants should not be allowed to vote in US elections. As Musk theorized:

“Biden’s strategy is simple: 1. Get as many illegals in the country as possible. 2. Legalize them to create a permanent majority – a one-party state. That is why they are encouraging so much illegal immigration. Simple, yet effective.”

Also, 45% of those polled said that the presidential election will be “influenced” by illegal immigrants. To some, this may be alarming since the US just gave 100,000 migrants citizenship. Refugees and asylees accounted for about one-ninth of all new citizens in fiscal year 2023, Newsweek pointed out. Already, undocumented migrants are allowed to vote locally in some states, such as New York City, where hundreds of thousands of the undocumented have swarmed the Big Apple.

Recently, Liberty Nation reported on the Biden administration’s secret airport list for migrants that showed more than 400,000 people were flown into the country through more than 50 US airports. These illegal immigrants were part of the Cuban, Haitian, Nicaraguan, and Venezuelan (CNHV) mass-parole program and were able to avoid the border checkpoints. They were then sent to various destinations across the country.

Now, ICE is preparing to start a controversial ID card pilot program that will give illegal immigrants released into the US identification cards. The ICE Secure Docket Program looks to hand out about 10,000 cards, which the agency says will help modernize the documentation process. “While the specifics of the card and pilot are under development, it is important to note the secure card will not be an official form of federal identification,” ICE told Fox News. “The secure card will indicate it is for use by DHS agencies and would be provided only after national security background checks have been performed.”

RJ Hauman, president of the National Immigration Center for Enforcement and a visiting fellow at the Heritage Foundation disagreed. He told Fox News:

“Just in time for the election, the Biden administration is quietly legitimizing a government-sanctioned invasion of our nation. “Providing illegal aliens with identification will undoubtedly lead to obtaining other documents, benefits and rights – or create an entirely new identity. After all, most who cross the border have no identification information in their possession. So, how do we even know who they are?”

Two potential locations are Houston, TX, and Atlanta, GA. Of the 50 airports used to transport CNHV migrants, Houston was number four on the list, and Atlanta was tenth.

Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX) is a co-sponsor of the No IDs for Illegals Act. “It’s incomprehensible to think we would reward this criminal behavior by granting those present in the country illegally an ID that all but legitimizes their presence and is intended to be used in ways beyond their immigration proceedings” he said in a statement last year. “It’s insulting to those who made sacrifices in order to follow our nation’s laws to live the American dream.”

Many have complained that illegal migrants don’t have to follow the same rules at airports as American citizens, which was made obvious when it was revealed that immigrant travelers can show their arrest warrants as identification at TSA checkpoints. If they also receive IDs, this makes it even easier to move about the country.

Is Elon Musk right that Biden and the Democrats are trying to create a permanent majority? After how the president has handled the border over the last three years, it certainly seems plausible.