Iran, Turkey Start Electricity Trade

By Tasnim News Agency

The chief executive of Iran’s Power Generation, Distribution and Transmission Management Company (TAVANIR) announced the start of the electricity trade between Iran and Turkey.

The negotiation to start the electricity trade between the two sides was finalized in Ankara in a meeting held between CEO of TAVANIR Mostafa Rajabi Mashhadi and Turkey’s Minister of Energy and Natural Resources.

An expert-level meeting was held at the Turkish Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources with the aim of developing relations between the two countries, where the two sides exchanged views regarding the development of the capacities of the electricity exchange, Rajabi Mashhadi stated.

Considering the construction and completion of the HVDC BTB substation in Turkey’s city of Van with an electricity generation capacity of about 500 megawatts, it was agreed that the electricity exchange would begin in the shortest time possible aimed at supplying electricity at peak hours between the two countries through the mentioned substation, he noted.

The TAVANIR chief predicted that the electricity trade between the two countries will start with 100 megawatts and reach about 500 megawatts in a short time.