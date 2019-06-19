How ‘Singapore-On-Thames’ Ignores A ‘Geneva-On-Johor’ Reality – Analysis

By Grace Guo

As the fight to replace Theresa May as Prime Minister is heating up, some candidates may be tempted to revive the “Singapore-on-Thames” refrain popular among Tory Brexiteers. The phrase once used by London real estate consultants to warn of an impending property crash has been transformed by Brexiteers into a slogan capturing their vision of the UK as a “low-tax, low-spend, low-regulation” financial hub that can throw off the regulatory shackles of the European Union and replicate the economic dynamism of its former colony.

The news that Singapore has just been crowned as the world’s most competitive economy (ahead of the United States) will almost certainly be picked up by proponents of this strategy in the UK, but their catchphrase isn’t a compliment to Singapore so much as a reflection of how British conservatives see the city-state as a financial Wild West in the East.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has spent several years trying to shift this image, but the harsh truth is that Singapore’s competitiveness has partly come at the expense of transparency.

Singapore remains eager to host offshore assets

After the financial crisis, tax evaders responded to crackdowns on Wall Street and Europe by moving money to Singapore, long known as a tax haven. Since 2008, Singaporean authorities have responded to global pressure for financial transparency by signing up to mechanisms like the UN’s Convention against Corruption and the OECD’s Convention on Mutual Administrative Assistance in Tax Matters. They have also implemented tougher penalties for money laundering and terrorist financing.

That is not to say Brexiteers are entirely wrong in their assessment of how Singapore approaches financial transparency and regulation. The country’s role in the laundering of stolen funds from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) demonstrated how carelessly Singaporean banks have handled suspicious foreign assets. Even as the MAS takes aggressive action in response to 1MDB, Singapore still sees offshore wealth management as a key growth sector.

The city-state has been competing for years with the likes of Switzerland, Luxembourg, and Hong Kong for the global elite’s offshore assets. Whereas Boston Consulting Group found Switzerland is still the world’s largest offshore “wealth hub“—with $2.3 trillion in assets last year— Hong Kong and Singapore were on pace to catch up with $1.1 trillion and $900 billion respectively, with much of this wealth coming from within the region.

Offshore assets: more than just hard currency

Major tax havens offer creative options for storing these assets. Geneva, Luxembourg, and Singapore all allow wealthy clients to store all manner of goods at vault-like facilities known as “freeports” without paying taxes— or even declaring the items to local authorities. Whereas freeports were initially designed to temporarily store goods like tea in transit, they have been reimagined to hold high-value goods practically indefinitely.

Some of the world’s most valuable pieces of artwork are stored away from public view in freeports. The secrecy surrounding these facilities is so pervasive, and the value of their contents so high, that artist Hito Steyerl refers to them as “secret museums.” In 2016, authorities seized looted antiquities from both Italy and the Middle East, as well as a Modigliani painting at the heart of a heated ownership dispute, from hiding places at the Geneva Freeport.

Yves Bouvier’s Singapore freeport raises serious questions

The freeports in Geneva, Luxembourg, and Singapore have a direct link in the person of Swiss art merchant Yves Bouvier (who resides in Singapore). Whereas the company he owned until 2017, Natural Le Coultre, is one of the Geneva Freeport’s largest tenants, Bouvier himself is the primary stakeholder of both the Luxembourg and Singapore facilities.

The Singapore-based mogul’s legal problems are as globe-spanning as his freeport business. Yves Bouvier is under investigation for allegedly dodging CHF 165 million in taxes in Switzerland, but he has also been accused of fraud by former clients including billionaire Dmitry Rybolovlev. Bouvier and his associates have faced allegations of fraudulent buying and selling of art from the estate of late Canadian collector Lorette Shefner and other art world figures.

The proliferation of freeports and Bouvier’s legal troubles have attracted the attention of the European Parliament (EP). In conjunction with a major report published earlier this year, members of the EP’s TAX3 committee singled out Yves Bouvier’s Luxembourg venture as a “black hole” in Europe’s fight against money laundering. While the EP is calling for freeports in the EU to be closed down entirely, Singapore’s freeport has been operating under the radar since 2010.

Could Singapore’s freeport find itself forced into the public spotlight? As early as 2014, the MAS was flagging the risks of “money laundering and terrorist financing” at the facility. The global Financial Action Task Force (FATF) concurred in a September 2016 report stating officials needed greater visibility into what’s being stored at the freeport. That same month, a UNESCO report outlined how freeports facilitate the illegal trafficking of antiques, fueling fears the proceeds may finance terrorist groups in conflict zones.

Britain’s Brexiteers take the wrong lessons

It would of course be inaccurate to claim offshore wealth and low tax rates are the only things Singapore has going for it. The city-state has one of the world’s most astute sovereign wealth investment strategies, and its unique combination of authoritarian pragmatism and state involvement in the economy has delivered a level of political stability alien to any Western democracy.

The Brexit movement ignores these facets of Singapore’s experience and focuses on the opacity of its financial system instead, privileging the flaw at the expense of the features. This extends to the aforementioned freeports, with some claiming post-Brexit free trade zones could revive the UK’s most economically disadvantaged areas.

If the new prime minister really wants to take a lesson from Singapore, they would be better served taking a careful look at how the city-state’s commitment to regional integration within ASEAN has laid the foundations for its economic success – as inconvenient as that truth might be for the messaging underpinning Brexit.