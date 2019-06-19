NYS-Run Homes Merit New Law – OpEd

By William Donohue

There was a recent front-page story in the New York Times on conditions in state-run homes for the developmentally disabled that was very disturbing. Not only are many of the residents subjected to physical and sexual abuse, state laws protect miscreant state workers, allowing them to strike again, with impunity.

This is not a hypothetical: In 2011, the New York Times detailed the extent of the abuse in these same facilities, explaining how the Civil Service Employee Association blocks disciplinary action against the abusers. Little has been done to ensure progress, despite promises by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

I am calling on Assemblywoman Linda Rosenthal and State Sen. Brad Hoylman to craft new legislation to remedy this situation. These two lawmakers were the sponsors of the recently passed Child Victims Act, a law designed to grant new rights to the victims of clergy sexual abuse, as well as others. Given that they are state officials, they have a special obligation to bring justice to the residents of these facilities.

