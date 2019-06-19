Sri Lanka: Probe Into Three Islamic Groups Continues

By Eurasia Review

Sri Lanka’s Attorney General Dappula de Livera PC has instructed the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and the Terrorist Investigations Division (TID) to continue probes into members of three proscribed extremist Islamic organizations including National Thawheed Jamaath (NTJ).

The Attorney General’s Co-ordinating Officer State Counsel Nishara Jayaratne told that the Attorney General had given instructions to the police directing them to forward the progress of the investigations regarding these three organizations and their members for Attorney General’s perusal.

On June 18, 2019 the government had issued an extraordinary Gazette notification proscribing the National Thowheed Jamaath (NTJ), Jammiyathul Millathu Ibrahim (JMI) and Willayath As Seylani in Sri Lanka. President Maithripala Sirisena had issued this Gazette notification under the Public Security Ordinance.

Initially, police had carried out investigations against two members of National Thowheed Jamaath in Kattankudy.Later on, it was revealed that these two individual were died following a suicide bomb blast took place in Saindamaruthu.

The Attorney General has instructed police to continuously carry out investigations against the members of these proscribed organisations.