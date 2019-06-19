Yemeni Drones Attack Saudi Airport For Third Time In Week

By Tasnim News Agency

Yemeni forces once again launched an attack targeting the Abha airport in southern Saudi Arabia early on Tuesday morning, bringing the number of drone and missile attacks on the strategic location to four in a week.

Yemeni forces launched the third drone attack on the airport in Abha, the capital city of the province of Asir in southern Saudi Arabia, in retaliation for Riyadh’s bombardment of Yemen over the past four years, according to Al Masirah news website.

The spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier Yahya Sare’e said that the Yemeni Air Force carried out the attack against the Saudi Abha airport using Qasef-2K class unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), a few hours after Monday midnight.

“The runway was targeted successfully. It should be noted that this operation is the fourth of its kind in a week, one of them with a cruise missile. The missile targeted air traffic control, putting the airport out of service,” Sare’e added.

The Air Force drone attacks intensified during the past few days, hitting vital targets at Jizan, Najran and Abha airports. The Air Force also targeted the King Khalid Air Base in Khamis Mushait. In addition to the attack on 9th of Ramadan that targeted the oil pumps in Riyadh.