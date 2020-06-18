ISSN 2330-717X
Friday, June 19, 2020

Iran test-fires new homegrown cruise missiles. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

Iran test-fires new homegrown cruise missiles. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

Iran Tests New Naval Missiles in Indian Ocean Exercise

The Iranian Navy test-fired new homegrown cruise missiles on Thursday in a military exercise in the northern parts of the Indian Ocean to hit targets at a distance of 280 kilometers.

Iran’s Navy launched a naval combat war game in the Sea of Oman and the northern parts of the Indian Ocean on Thursday morning.

In the exercise, codenamed ‘Ramadan Martyrs’, the Navy tested new short-range and long-range cruise missiles manufactured by the Iranian Defense Ministry.

The long-range naval cruise missiles hit the targets at a distance of 280 kilometers. The range of the new homegrown missiles may be extended.

A variety of coast-to-sea and sea-to-sea missiles with short and long ranges were fired simultaneously from the coastal launchers and the deck of naval vessels, and they could successfully detonate the targets with great accuracy.

The Thursday war game was held on the fortieth day after the martyrdom of a number of Navy forces in an incident involving the Konarak vessel.

Nineteen Navy servicemen were killed and 15 others injured in the accident on May 10 when a number of vessels were carrying a naval training exercise off the coasts of Jask and Chabahar in the Sea of Oman.

Tasnim News Agency is a private news agency in Iran launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields

