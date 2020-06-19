ISSN 2330-717X
Location of Iraq. Source: CIA World Factbook.

Saudi Arabia Condemns Turkish, Iranian Military Interventions In Iraq

Saudi Arabia condemned Turkish and Iranian aggression in Iraq, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday. 

The condemnation came after Turkish special forces and helicopters have been targeting Kurdish rebel hideouts in northern Iraq since Wednesday. Iran also shelled Kurdish areas on Tuesday.

The Kingdom considers the “aggression” to be a “rejected interference” in the matters of an Arab country and a flagrant violation of its sovereignty.

The ministry added that Turkish and Iranian military interventions in Iraq threaten regional safety and are in violation of international principles and covenants.

The Kingdom stands by Iraq and supports the measures taken by the country to preserve its sovereignty, security and stability, the foreign ministry added.

Baghdad demanded Ankara immediately halt its assault in northern Iraq and the foreign ministry summoned the Turkish ambassador on Thursday.

He was handed a “strongly-worded memorandum calling for a halt to such provocative actions”.

“We stress that Turkey must stop its bombardment and withdraw its attacking forces from Iraqi territory,” the ministry said in a statement.

“We affirm our categorical rejection of these violations.”

Iraq on Thursday also summoned Iran’s envoy Iraj Masjedi in protest over its shelling of Kurdish areas on Tuesday.

The country’s foreign ministry statement urged Iran “respect Iraq’s sovereignty and stops these types of actions”.

