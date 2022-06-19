Fauci And Highest Stage Of White Coat Supremacy – OpEd

By K. Lloyd Billingsley

“Anthony S. Fauci, M.D., director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health, and Chief Medical Advisor to President Biden, tested positive for COVID-19 on a rapid antigen test,” the National Institutes of Health announced Wednesday. Embattled Americans have reason to be puzzled.

Advertisement

As the NIH explains, Dr. Fauci “is fully vaccinated and has been boosted twice,” so the vaccines he has recommended must not be effective. As it happens, Dr. Fauci wants children ages 2-4 to receive three vaccination doses.

The NIH says Dr. Fauci “is currently experiencing mild symptoms,” with no explanation of what, exactly, the symptoms might be. Americans might expect the National Institutes of Health, with a budget of more than $40 billion, to provide more detail, as it does on the division Dr. Fauci commands.

“NIAID conducts and supports research—at NIH, throughout the United States, and worldwide—to study the causes of infectious and immune-mediated diseases,” the NIH explains, “and to develop better means of preventing, diagnosing, and treating these illnesses.” No word of why NIAID, with a budget of more than $6 billion, failed to prevent COVID-19, and why Dr. Fauci’s recommended treatments are proving ineffective.

Anthony Fauci earned a medical degree in 1966 and in 1968 took a job with the NIH. Dr. Fauci’s bio showed no advanced degrees in molecular biology or biochemistry, but in 1984 the NIH proclaimed Fauci director of NIAID. Kary Mullis, who earned a PhD in biochemistry at UC Berkeley and won a Nobel prize for the polymerase chain reaction (PCR), is on record saying that Fauci “doesn’t understand electronic microscopy and he doesn’t understand medicine. He should not be in a position like he’s in.”

Fauci, 81, has reversed himself many times but now claims “I represent science,” and that those who criticize him are attacking science itself. If embattled Americans thought that was a symptom of megalomania it would be hard to blame them.

Advertisement

Dr. Fauci represents white coat supremacy, the exercise of executive-level power with no need to face a vote of the people. White coat supremacy continues, even when the fallibilities of the ruling bureaucrats and their agencies are on full display. The NIH does not get into Dr. Fauci’s past failures, or the fallout from his pandemic mandates, but there is no cause for alarm.

“Dr. Fauci will follow the COVID-19 guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and medical advice from his physician and return to the NIH when he tests negative.”

This article was published by The Beacon