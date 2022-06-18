ISSN 2330-717X
Sunday, June 19, 2022

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Metropolitan Leonid Gorbachov, Photo Credit: Annushkavladimirovna, Wikipedia Commons

Putin’s War In Ukraine May Cost Moscow Patriarchate Its Beachhead In Africa – OpEd

Paul Goble 0 Comments

By

Last December, the Moscow Patriarchate of the Russian Orthodox Church laid claim to the congregations and bishoprics in Africa that had been subordinate to the Alexandrian Patriarchate. It did so because Moscow was furious at Alexandria for recognizing the Orthodox Church of Ukraine as autocephalous.

Earlier this month, Metropolitan Leonid, head the Russian exarchate in Africa, visited Uganda and declared that “more than 180” priests had shifted from the Alexandrian church to the Moscow one and that “the skeleton of the exarchate” now exists, with Moscow planning to “send the meat later” (ng.ru/ng_religii/2022-05-31/9_530_africa.html).

But now it appears that Moscow was counting its chickens before they hatched. The Alexandrian Patriarchate says that many of its priests who shifted to Moscow have now shifted back because as a result of Moscow’s failure to pay what it promised and opposition to Putin’s war in Ukraine.

At least some African countries are now distancing themselves from Moscow. Ugandan officials refused to meet Metropolitan Leonid during his visit because of what the Alexandrian Patriarchate is saying. Consequently, what looked like a done deal as far as Moscow is concerned appears to be anything but.

And so the victories Moscow has been claiming in Africa to distract attention from its failures in Ukraine and elsewhere may prove to be at best ephemeral and more likely Pyrrhic given how offended most patriarchates are at Moscow’s poaching on the canonical territory of another, an action prohibited by Orthodox canon law. 

Paul Goble

Paul Goble is a longtime specialist on ethnic and religious questions in Eurasia. Most recently, he was director of research and publications at the Azerbaijan Diplomatic Academy. Earlier, he served as vice dean for the social sciences and humanities at Audentes University in Tallinn and a senior research associate at the EuroCollege of the University of Tartu in Estonia. He has served in various capacities in the U.S. State Department, the Central Intelligence Agency and the International Broadcasting Bureau as well as at the Voice of America and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Mr. Goble maintains the Window on Eurasia blog and can be contacted directly at [email protected] .

