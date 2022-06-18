United Russia Duma Deputy Calls For Kidnaping NATO Ministers Visiting Kyiv – OpEd

By Paul Goble

In another sign that Russia is becoming a terrorist state, The Forbidden Opinion telegram channel says, Oleg Morozov, a United Russia Duma deputy, has called for Russian operatives to seize any NATO minister visiting Kyiv and then try such people in Moscow for delivering arms to Ukraine.

The channel reports that when Morozov made this proposal on Moscow television, the audience erupted with applause, an indication that what he was calling for may enjoy support not only from the ruling party of which he is a member but also from within the Russian population (t.me/TheForbiddenOpinion/6293 reposted at kasparov.ru/material.php?id=6296FA610DEBC).

As The Forbidden Opinion puts it, “Putin’s Russian Federation is rapidly mutating into an openly terrorist state, a kind of Islamic State with a nuclear button where radical Islam is replaced by the ideology of ‘eternal Putinism.’” The airing of comments like Morozov’s both reflect and are promoting a dangerous “new normal” in Russia.

If this continues, the channel says, soon United Russia Duma deputies will begin to call for “terrorist attacks on European cities and propagandists will justify the cutting off of the heads of ‘Russophobes’ and ‘Nazis.’” In sum, “reality is surpassing even the most terrible forecasts” of only months ago.

The Putin regime has created a monster which “has already killed tens of thousands of innocent people.” If this monster and the regime that sponsors it is not destroyed “in the very near future,” the number of its victims will grow to encompass “hundreds of thousands or even millions of people.”