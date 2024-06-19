156 Fierce LCH Prachand Copters For Strengthening The Indian Defence – OpEd

By Girish Linganna

On Monday (June18), Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) announced that the Defence Ministry had released a request for proposal (RFP) to acquire 156 light combat helicopters (LCH). This move is part of the government’s initiative to increase domestic production in the defence sector. Out of the total, 90 helicopters will be for the Indian Army and 66 for the Indian Air Force (IAF).

So far, HAL has produced 15 Prachand—it means ‘fierce’ in Sanskrit—helicopters in a limited series—10 for the IAF and 5 for the Indian Army. Now, they are set to start full-scale production. Once the contract for the 156 helicopters is signed, HAL aims to complete the order within five to six years, according to officials.

Currently, the LCH is made up of 45% local parts by value, but this will rise to over 55% in the full production version. The LCH is versatile and can carry out many missions, including destroying enemy air defences, targeting slow-moving and remote-controlled aircraft, destroying high-altitude bunkers, conducting counter-insurgency operations in both jungle and urban areas and supporting ground troops.

The LCH Prachand helicopters will significantly enhance the Indian Army’s ability to gather intelligence, conduct surveillance and carry out reconnaissance missions. Additionally, they will serve as a powerful weapon for the ground troops, as they are especially effective in such challenging areas as the Himalayan region in the north.

Retired Lieutenant-Colonel JS Sodhi told Russian media outlet Sputnik that adding the LCH Prachand to India’s military would greatly boost its combat capabilities. In wartime, the helicopter will offer close air support to ground troops and be very effective at breaking through enemy lines, he explained. The former officer also mentioned that these attack helicopters would serve as armed escorts for transport helicopters and light helicopters on reconnaissance and surveillance missions. He emphasised that these helicopters were essential during wartime operations.

Lt-Col. Sodhi added that bringing these helicopters into the army would not only boost its ability to operate in the high mountainous terrain of the Himalayas, but also improve morale because air gunships have a powerful impact. The Prachand is the only attack helicopter in the world that can fly at altitudes of 5,000 metres (16,400 feet) and above. This capability allows the Indian military to deliver vital supplies to troops stationed at the Siachen Glacier, known as the highest battlefield on Earth.

LCH Prachand has proven effective in handling the strong winds in and around Ladakh, making it a valuable asset for the military there. Equipped with air-to-surface and air-to-air missiles and having a range of 500 kilometres, it gives the IAF a significant advantage, especially in close combat situations. The LCH Prachand can reach a top speed of 275 kph.

LCH Prachand is based on the weaponized version of HAL’s Dhruv helicopter, called the ‘Rudra’, which is already in use by the Indian Army and IAF. While the Rudra is primarily an armed helicopter, LCH Prachand is designed specifically as an attack helicopter. The LCH has a maximum weight of 5.8 tons and can operate at altitudes up to 6,500 metres (21,300 feet).

The $5.4-billion (approximately INR 45,000 crore) tender value from the Indian Ministry of Defence to buy 156 Prachand helicopters is very important because the Indian armed forces currently depend heavily on US-made helicopters to operate in the northern mountainous regions. The Prachand will gradually replace such American helicopters as the Apache and Chinook.

As the production of LCH Prachand ramps up, it will gradually replace all foreign-made attack helicopters currently used by the Indian Army. This shift aligns with India’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat‘ and ‘Make in India‘ initiatives, aiming for self-reliance in the defence sector.