Renewable Energy: A Catalyst For Sustainable Growth And Enhanced Life Expectancy In Malaysia – OpEd

By Dr. Temitayo Blessing Majekodunmi and Dr. Mohd Shahidan Shaari

Renewable energy technologies are increasingly popular for mitigating greenhouse gas emissions in both developed and developing countries. Beyond environmental benefits, transitioning from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources can significantly boost life expectancy.

Renewable energy addresses environmental, economic, and social issues by providing clean technology, lowering electricity costs, creating jobs, improving health, and fostering community development, especially in rural and developing regions. Moreover, renewable energy produces minimal emissions of harmful gases like sulfur dioxide, carbon monoxide, and carbon dioxide, contributing to sustainable development.

In Malaysia, renewable energy is pivotal in reducing greenhouse gas emissions. With more investments in renewable energy research and development, it is becoming a competitive and accessible option for many. The reduced environmental impact of using renewable sources like hydropower and solar power significantly lowers pollution levels.

Research shows that renewable energy consumption, combined with increased health expenditure and reduced greenhouse gas emissions, positively impacts life expectancy in Malaysia. This aligns with global evidence that renewable energy enhances health outcomes and increases life expectancy. Malaysia’s Green Technology Master Plan aims to reduce greenhouse gas emission intensity by 45% across the economy by 2030. The country is committed to expanding its renewable energy capacity, targeting 31% of renewable energy share in the national installed capacity mix by 2025. Currently, renewable energy accounts for 23% of Malaysia’s energy mix, primarily from hydropower.

Life expectancy is shaped by advancements in healthcare and is closely linked to broader economic and environmental determinants. Recent data show that the global life expectancy gap is narrowing, with Asia catching up to Europe and North America. It is anticipated that the average global life expectancy for both sexes will reach 77.3 by 2050.

In Malaysia, life expectancy at birth has improved from 72.8 years in 2000 to 76.65 years in 2023. This increase surpasses the global average and outpaces several developing countries in the region, although it remains lower than that of more advanced nations. Evidence strongly suggests that Malaysia has successfully enhanced the longevity of its population declining mortality rates and increased life expectancy over the past several decades.

Several factors contribute to this positive trend in life expectancy in Malaysia. Studies indicate that advancements in healthcare, improvements in living standards, and concerted environmental health efforts are effective strategies for enhancing longevity. Therefore, Malaysia’s efforts to transition towards renewable energy are not only beneficial for environmental sustainability but also improve the longevity and well-being of its population.

The shift from conventional fossil fuels to renewable energy will significantly reduce air pollution, enhance environmental quality, and result in health benefits and lower mortality rates. Investments in renewable energy infrastructure and technologies can drive economic development and increase household incomes. Higher incomes are linked to better access to healthcare, nutrition, and sanitation, all of which contribute to longer life expectancy. Additionally, renewable energy can improve energy access, reliability, and affordability, particularly in developing regions, and mitigate climate change impacts such as extreme weather, infectious diseases, and food and water security challenges.

Malaysia’s strategic focus on renewable energy is setting the stage for a healthier and more sustainable future for its citizens. To further this goal, the Malaysian government can undertake extensive public awareness to educate citizens on the benefits of renewable energy, including cost savings, environmental advantages, and energy efficiency. Integrating renewable energy education into school curricula will foster a culture of sustainability among future generations.

Furthermore, the government can offer attractive incentives, such as rebates, tax credits, and low-interest loans, to encourage the adoption of renewable energy solutions by households and businesses. Developing tiered packages and financing options can make solar energy more accessible and affordable. Finally, investing in research and development will enhance the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of renewable energy technologies.