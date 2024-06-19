South Africa: Ramaphosa Sworn In As President

By SA News

“In the presence of everyone assembled here, and in full realisation of the high calling I assume as President of the Republic of South Africa, I, Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, swear that I will be faithful to the Republic of South Africa and will obey, observe, uphold and maintain the Constitution and all other law of the Republic.

“And I solemnly and sincerely promise that I will always promote all that will advance the Republic and oppose all that may harm it, protect and promote the rights of all South Africans, discharge my duties with all my strength and talents to the best of my knowledge and ability and true to the dictates of my conscience, do justice to all and devote myself to the wellbeing of the Republic and all its people, so help me God.”

With that solemn oath, President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa has taken his place in the highest office in the land – the Presidency of South Africa. This is his second term as President.

The President was inaugurated and took the Oath of Office – administered by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo – at the Union Buildings on Wednesday. This signals the official start of the seventh administration of democratic South Africa.

South Africa will be led by a Government of National Unity following the National and Provincial Elections held on 29 May 2024 in which no political party received a clear majority.

Ramaphosa urged all political parties to put their differences aside and work together, as South Africans, through the ballot, have spoken and made clear their needs for the seventh administration.

“[The] people of South Africa have stressed that they are impatient with political bickering and the endless blame game among politicians and political parties. They want us to put their needs and aspirations first and they want us to work together for the sake of our country,” Ramaphosa said, adding, “Today I stand before you as your humble servant to say we have heard you.”