Hamilton Wins British GP Despite Crash With Verstappen

By Al Bawaba News

Lewis Hamilton won the British Grand Prix in front of more than 140,000 spectators at the Silverstone circuit, despite his crash with rival Max Verstappen in the first lap at 190mph.

The Brit was hit with a 10-second penalty for a lap-one crash which ended the Dutch’s race after hitting the safety barriers.

The Mercedes’ driver moved within seven points of Verstappen following a remarkable afternoon.

The seven-time Formula One world champion said regarding the crash: “I was fully alongside him and he did not give me the space but regardless of whether I agree with the penalty I was not going to let anything get in the way of the national anthem and the British flag.”

Hamilton finished the race 3.8 seconds clear of Charles Leclerc, while Valtteri Bottas came in third.

