ISSN 2330-717X
Monday, July 19, 2021

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

File photo Lewis Hamilton. Photo Credit: Morio, Wikimedia Commons

File photo Lewis Hamilton. Photo Credit: Morio, Wikimedia Commons
1 Automotive Entertainment Europe 

Hamilton Wins British GP Despite Crash With Verstappen

Al Bawaba News 0 Comments

By

Lewis Hamilton won the British Grand Prix in front of more than 140,000 spectators at the Silverstone circuit, despite his crash with rival Max Verstappen in the first lap at 190mph.

The Brit was hit with a 10-second penalty for a lap-one crash which ended the Dutch’s race after hitting the safety barriers.

The Mercedes’ driver moved within seven points of Verstappen following a remarkable afternoon.

The seven-time Formula One world champion said regarding the crash: “I was fully alongside him and he did not give me the space but regardless of whether I agree with the penalty I was not going to let anything get in the way of the national anthem and the British flag.”

Hamilton finished the race 3.8 seconds clear of Charles Leclerc, while Valtteri Bottas came in third.

Original source

Al Bawaba News

Al Bawaba provides top stories and breaking news about the Middle East and the world. The Al Bawaba network consists of several web portals and media platforms.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.