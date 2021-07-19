Pashinyan Says Azerbaijan Failing To Provide Corridor To Connect Armenia To Russia

By PanARMENIAN

Azerbaijan is refusing to provide Armenia with a corridor for establishing communication with Russia, Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told a briefing with European Council President Charles Michel on Saturday, July 17.

“Azerbaijan refuses to return the captives, hostages and other detainees, which is a violation of agreements. The trilateral statement also assumes the unblocking of transport routes,” Pashinyan said.

“But Baku is hindering this process not only by threatening to occupy the sovereign territory of Armenia, but also by its refusal to provide a corridor for the use of the Armenia-Georgia-Azerbaijan-Russia railway.”

He said Armenia will consistently work towards unblocking regional communications, restoring previously existing routes.

The Deputy PMs of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan first meet in person on January 30 in Moscow to discuss new transport communications that would link Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan. New rail and road routes in the South Caucasus will connect the Azerbaijani Autonomous Republic of Nakhichevan with the rest of the country, for which a road will be built through the territory of Armenia. There will also be road and rail routes through the territory of Azerbaijan to connect Armenia to Russia.