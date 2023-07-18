Leaders Arrive In Saudi Arabia For GCC-Central Asia Summit

By Arab News

The presidents of Tajikistan and Uzbekistan Emomali Rahmon and Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrived in Jeddah on Tuesday.

The presidents are visiting the Kingdom to participate in a summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council and Central Asian countries that will take place on Wednesday.

They were both received on arrival by the deputy governor of the Makkah region Prince Badr bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz.

Meanwhile, the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited Madinah where he prayed in the Prophet’s Mosque ahead of the summit. He then traveled to Jeddah.

The President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedow and the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov arrived in Jeddah on Tuesday night.

From the GCC side, the special representative of the sultan of Oman Sayyid Asaad bin Tariq Al-Said was received on arrival in the port city.