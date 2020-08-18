Iran: Government Prepares Economic Road Map

By Tasnim News Agency

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said his administration has prepared a road map to economy for the one remaining year of his tenure.

In remarks at a Tuesday meeting of the Economic Coordination Headquarters, President Rouhani said a strategic document on the “economic road map” for the eighth year of his administration has been formulated and will be unveiled next week.

Implementation of the new road map would create synergy among various economic sectors for thriving production, he added.

Rouhani also hailed his administration’s success in foiling the hostile plots for disruption to Iran’s progress under an economic war, saying the new road map would also consolidate and regulate the financial resources and cause maximum popular cooperation for calm and stability.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei has on various occasions called for the implementation of the Resistance Economy policies to regulate plans and reduce the share of crude oil incomes in the financial resources of the administration.