Kanye West Calls For Christian Version Of TikTok Called JesusTok

By PanARMENIAN

Rapper Kanye West has voiced his concerns about TikTok and expressed a wish to create a better version he calls JesusTok, Lad Bible reports.

The rapper said he was watching videos on the social media app with his daughter and was disturbed by the content.

West said his idea for the app would keep the style similar but make the content more kid-friendly.

“A vision just came to me…Jesus Tok. I was watching TikTok with my daughter and as a Christian father I was disturbed by a lot of the content but I completely loved the technology,” Kanye wrote on Twitter.

“We pray we can collaborate with TikTok to make a Christian monitored version that feels safe for young children and the world in Jesus name, Amen.”

U.S. President Donald Trump said in late July he will act soon to ban Chinese-owned TikTok from the United States. Days after Trump’s comments, Microsoft said it was considering buying the TikTok video-sharing mobile app from Chinese owner ByteDance.