ISSN 2330-717X
Wednesday, August 19, 2020

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Russian Honor Guard.

Russian Honor Guard.

1 Europe Opinion The Americas 

The US Foreign Policy Establishment’s Obsession With Russia – OpEd

Michael Averko 0 Comments

By

During an August 16 segment on Fareed Zakaria’s GPS show on CNN, Richard Haass, the president of the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), described his organization as a “non-partisan institution“. Under the ironic title of “Disinformation and Election 2020“, an August 8 CFR webinar, includes this excerpt from host Carla Robbins, a vanguard for the US media’s responsibility to society: 

And The Times mentioned yesterday, in a story about the State Department report on Russian disinformation, about Michael Averko, who is a particular favorite of mine, who’s a writer for something called Strategic Culture Foundation, which is a front for the Russian Intelligence Service. And how he had published a repeated op-eds in the Yonkers Tribune which is a local Westchester New York newspaper attacking a former Obama official Evelyn Farkas, who was making a run in a primary. And it’s interesting that the local paper didn’t check where he came from, or what his agenda was for this, do you see this, you know, the sort of targeting of other local, you know, in other local campaigns? And how do local media, which have fewer resources–and I’m not saying that the big papers don’t make mistakes, too–how do we protect ourselves?” 

**** 

Yeah baby, yeah!” A Dave Chappelle conducted musical piece comes to mind. I’m also reminded of Dr. Zaius from “The Planet of the Apes“, who  sought to protect society via censoring measures. This mindset serves to explain why Carla didn’t invite me on, even though I’m a “particular favorite” of hers.  

The late Georgia Democratic Congressman John Lewis is lauded for his advocacy of making “good trouble.” At issue is what does and doesn’t constitute “good trouble.” 

In matter of fact terms, Robbins states that the Strategic Culture Foundation (SCF) is a Russian Intel front. Some conclusive proof please. Regardless, my views aren’t influenced by whether the SCF is or isn’t linked with Russian Intel. With no disrespect to the SCF, the likes of Robbins are a greater motivator for me. Ditto situations like a US taxpayer wasted FBI visit. (The FBI seems to have some serious issues.) 

In the above CFR excerpt, I’m described as “attacking“, which some might construe as my being subjectively overbearing. That characterization is a parody from Julian Barnes’ August 5 New York Times article reference of me. Seeing how she perceives things, Robbins might take this piece of mine as an attack on her, unlike her apparent perception of being comparatively more objective. 

My comments concerning Evelyn Farkas are fair game. Farkas’ incessant Russia bashing has been evident before, during and after her campaign. I’ve the right to express my views on such matter. What did I say in my pieces at issue that’s incorrect? 

How does Robbins know about the decision-making behind the Yonkers Tribune selecting two commentaries from me? IMHO, the above CFR excerpt comes across as a round about way of supporting the kind of censorship discussed in my last article

BTW, the Yonkers Tribune has a comments section under its posted material. To date, the few negative comments on my two pieces run at that venue on July 30 and May 25 are a flop. I’m of the impression that the truly good journalists don’t shy away from hard criticism. Relative to this observation, how often have the chief US foreign policy establishment journos (including Fareed Zakara and Tom Friedman) participated in that situation?  

Shifting course, Aaron Mate’s August 14 Grayzone show featured Democratic foreign policy legal politico Norman Eisen. Along with a good number of the usual suspects (including Farkas), Eisen signed the August 11 Politico run open letter, that’s extremely negative towards Russia. That communication is an extreme response to the August 5 Politico featured open letter, which I debunked for its overly faulty opening, along with Farkas’ crackpot conspiracy theory, pertaining to the SCF and yours truly. 

Mate is a great journalist. Nonetheless, Eisen got in some unchallenged and negatively inaccurate comments regarding Russia – the kind that I’ve refuted. On that show, Mate and Eisen said they’ll lock horns again. Their Russia related give and takes are generally lacking in US TV news media. 

Michael Averko is a New York based independent foreign policy analyst and media criticThis article first appeared in the Strategic Culture Foundation’s website on August 18.

Michael Averko

Michael Averko

Michael Averko is a New York based independent foreign policy analyst and media critic. He has appeared as a guest commentator on the BBC and WABC talk radio, in addition to having been a panelist at the World Russia Forum, Russia Forum New York and US-Russia.org Experts' Panel. Besides Averko's Eurasia Review column - Academia.edu, Counterpunch, Foreign Policy Journal, Global Research, History News Network, InoSMI.Ru, Johnson's Russia List, Journal of Turkish Weekly, Kyiv Post, Oriental Review, Penza News, Pravda.Ru, Pravoslavie.Ru, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Russia Insider, Sputnik News, Strategic Culture Foundation, The Duran, The Huffington Post, Valdai Discussion Club, Yonkers Tribune and WikiLeaks, are among the numerous venues where his articles have either appeared or been referenced. The American Institute in Ukraine and the Lord Byron Foundation for Balkan Studies, have referenced some of Averko's articles, along with academic white papers prepared for NATO Watch, Ohio State University, Problems of Post-Communism and the Royal College of Defence Studies. He has been referenced in the Council on Foreign Relations, Defense One and The New York Times. Averko is source referenced in Richard Sakwa's book "Frontline Ukraine". His Eurasia Review article on Pavlo Skoropadsky, provides the first full online English language transcript of Skoropadsky's edict calling for an "All-Russian Federation", inclusive of Russia and Ukraine. Among other issues, that article explains the relationships among the major combatants in the Russian Civil War. He can be reached via [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.