Arsenal Agree €35m Deal For Martin Odegaard

By Al Bawaba News

Arsenal have reached an agreement to sign Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid for €35m according to The Athletic.

The Norwegian midfielder is set to sign a four-year deal with an option to extend for a another year. Potential add-ons could rise the transfer fee to around €40m.

The 22-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at the Emirates Stadium, and was able to convince Mikel Arteta and Arsenal fans of his abilities following a string of strong performances.

He made 20 appearances and scored two goals.

The midfielder is set to undergo a two-part medical on Thursday.

He could be part of the Arsenal squad that will face Chelsea on Sunday, depending on the player securing a visa.

