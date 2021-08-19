Sixth Belt And Road Summit To Be Held Online In September

By Eurasia Review

Jointly organised by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the sixth Belt and Road Summit will be held online on 1-2 September (Wednesday and Thursday) with the theme “Driving Growth through Fostering Regional and International Trade”.

The summit will explore how the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) can be leveraged together with the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) development and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) to forge multilateral collaboration and drive post-pandemic economic recovery as well as investment and business cooperation in various sectors.

This year’s summit will be held virtually, connecting global participants across different geographic boundaries and time zones. It will comprise a range of sessions and events, including the Opening Session, Policy Dialogue session, two Business Plenaries, a panel discussion and thematic breakout sessions, investment project pitching sessions as well as an exhibition and one-to-one business matching meetings. The event will bring together more than 80 government officials and business elites from Belt and Road countries and regions, as well as project owners, investors and services providers from all over the world, to explore BRI opportunities. In addition to benefitting from the inspiring sharing by renowned speakers, participants will also be able to learn about the current investment climate and opportunities in different regions and sectors, and build contacts with business potential counterparts on the spot.

Comprehensive analysis of policy trends and investment opportunities

The BRI facilitates global investment and trade, providing potential investment opportunities for investors and collaboration opportunities for different professional services sectors. HKSAR Chief Executive Carrie Lam and HKTDC Chairman Dr Peter K N Lam will host the opening session, where a keynote address will be delivered by Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum. At the Policy Dialogue session (on 1 September morning), chaired by HKSAR Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Edward Yau, officials from Belt and Road countries and regions will analyse the latest economic policy trends. Panellists include Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Mohd Amin Liew Bin Abdullah, Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and Minister of Finance and Economy II, Brunei; HE Thani Bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, United Arab Emirates; HE Dato Lim Jock Hoi, Secretary-General of the ASEAN Secretariat; HE Pan Sorasak, Minister of Commerce, Cambodia; Muhammad Lutfi, Minister of Trade, Indonesia; Ramon Lopez, Secretary of the Department of Trade and Industry, the Philippines; Tan See Leng, Minister for Manpower and Second Minister for Trade and Industry, Singapore; and Sansern Samalapa, Vice Minister for Commerce, Thailand.

HKSAR Financial Secretary Paul Chan will address the day’s Business Plenary Session, themed “Belt and Road and RCEP: Enhancing Regional Business Connectivity”, which will also feature business leaders from Hong Kong, Mainland China and RCEP markets. Speakers include Victor Chu, Chairman and CEO, First Eastern Investment Group; Sean Chiao, Global Business Line Chief Executive, Buildings and Places, AECOM; Huang Zhaohui, CEO and Chairman of Management Committee, China International Capital Corporation Limited; Suroj Lamsam, CEO and President of Loxley Public Company Limited in Thailand; Michael Tan, President and Chief Operating Officer of LT Group in the Philippines; and Wang Cuijun, Director, China Merchants Group Limited. The session will examine how the RCEP will inject new impetus into the region and how Belt and Road countries and regions can strengthen connectivity to seize the new opportunities.

Exploring Greater Bay Area opportunities

This year’s summit features the new Greater Bay Area series focusing on opportunities in the region. It includes a Business Plenary, a panel discussion, thematic breakout sessions and an exhibition. The Business Plenary (on 2 September), titled “Connecting the Belt and Road & Greater Bay Area through Hong Kong”, will be chaired by Victor Fung, Chairman of the Fung Group, and feature Dato’ Seri Cheah Cheng Hye, Co-Chairman and Co-Chief Investment Officer of Value Partners Group; Jack So, Chairman of Airport Authority Hong Kong; Sun Yu, Vice Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive of Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited; and Wang Shi, Chairman of Shenzhen Foundation for International Exchange and Cooperation and Founder and Honorary Chairman of Vanke Co., Ltd. The panel will share their insights on how Hong Kong should leverage its advantages to connect the Belt and Road and the GBA and seize relevant opportunities under the new era of cross-boundary collaboration. A panel discussion and thematic breakout sessions will cover topics such as fundraising, financing, green finance, digital technology and start-ups.