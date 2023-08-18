Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman receives Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Jeddah. (SPA)

Iran’s Foreign Minister Meets With Saudi Crown Prince

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah, Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.

The meeting came as part of the Iranian foreign minister’s visit to Riyadh on his first trip to Saudi Arabia since a landmark rapprochement deal in March.

Both officials reviewed bilateral ties and explored future opportunities for cooperation between both countries. They also discussed latest international and regional developments.

Amir-Abdollahian conveyed the greetings of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to Saudi King Salman and the crown prince.

Amir-Abdollahian said the 90-minute meeting with the crown prince was ‘a frank, frank, beneficial and productive conversation based on neighborhood policy.’

“With the will of the heads of the two countries, stable bilateral relations were emphasized in all fields. We agree on ‘security and development for all’ in the region, the Iran top envoy posted on Twitter.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan was present at the meeting, along with an Iranian delegation that accompanied Amir-Abdollahian.

