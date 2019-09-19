ISSN 2330-717X
Thursday, September 19, 2019

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Iran's Mohammad Javad Zarif. Photo Credit: Austrian Foreign Ministry, Wikipedia Commons.

1 World News 

Iran Says Zarif Still Not Granted US Visa For UN Trip

Tasnim News Agency 0 Comments

By

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Wednesday that the US has not still given him a visa for attending the UN General Assembly meeting.

Speaking to Tasnim on the sidelines of a cabinet session on Wednesday, Zarif said the plan for his visit to New York has not been still finalized.

Asked whether he will be accompanying President Hassan Rouhani in the UN trip, the foreign minister said, “Let’s see what happens. For now, it is not certain and we don’t have a (US) visa yet.”

Several members of the US Congress have called on the Trump administration to deny Rouhani and Zarif visas for attending the UN General Assembly next week in the wake of a recent Yemeni attack on Saudi oil facilities, which Washington blames on Tehran.

The Yemeni forces on Saturday launched drone attacks on two plants at the heart of Saudi Arabia’s oil industry, including the world’s biggest petroleum processing facility.

The US has accused Iran of involvement in the attack, alleging that a number of cruise missiles have been fired from Iran at the Saudi targets. Iran vehemently denies the claim.



