ISSN 2330-717X
Saturday, September 19, 2020

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Flags of Iran and Pakistan. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

Flags of Iran and Pakistan. Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency
1 Business Middle East South and Central Asia 

Pakistan To Set Up Six Markets Along Iran Border

Tasnim News Agency 0 Comments

By

Pakistan will establish 18 markets along its border with Iran and Afghanistan, according to a statement from Pakistan.

The decision was announced during a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad, according to Pakistani media reports.

Twelve markets will be established along the Afghanistan border and six at border areas with Iran, according to a proposal plan, said a statement from the prime minister’s office.

Khan, however, initially approved a pilot project to establish three markets.

“These three markets, two along with Iran and one at Afghan border areas, will be completed and activated by February 2021,” Khan told officials at the meeting that included Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Chief of Army Staff Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa, Advisor to Prime Minister on finance Abdul Hafeez Sheikh and other senior officials.

The markets will provide better business and trade opportunities to the residents living along the border, Khan said.

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency

Tasnim News Agency is a private news agency in Iran launched in 2012. Its purpose is to cover a variety of political, social, economic and international subjects along with other fields

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.