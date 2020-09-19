US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dies At 87

By RT

The US Supreme Court has confirmed that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died of metastatic pancreatic cancer. She was 87.

The second-ever woman to be nominated to the US Supreme Court, Ginsburg championed liberal causes and feminist issues throughout her legal career.

She also battled cancer on and off since 1999, most recently undergoing therapy for a tumor on her pancreas in August. Ginsburg’s health issues prompted some activists to call for her retirement during the Obama administration, so another liberal-leaning judge could be nominated as her replacement. RBG refused, saying she intended to work for as long as she was capable.

“My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed,” Ginsburg told her granddaughter Clara Spera, NPR reported on Friday.

Her death raises the stakes in the upcoming presidential election, as Democrats hope to preserve her liberal-leaning seat if Joe Biden wins and Republicans possibly looking to nominate a conservative justice in the second term for President Donald Trump.