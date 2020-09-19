ISSN 2330-717X
Saturday, September 19, 2020

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Photo Credit: Supreme Court of the United States, Wikipedia Commons

US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Photo Credit: Supreme Court of the United States, Wikipedia Commons
1 Social Issues The Americas World News 

US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dies At 87

RT 0 Comments

By

The US Supreme Court has confirmed that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died of metastatic pancreatic cancer. She was 87.

The second-ever woman to be nominated to the US Supreme Court, Ginsburg championed liberal causes and feminist issues throughout her legal career.

She also battled cancer on and off since 1999, most recently undergoing therapy for a tumor on her pancreas in August. Ginsburg’s health issues prompted some activists to call for her retirement during the Obama administration, so another liberal-leaning judge could be nominated as her replacement. RBG refused, saying she intended to work for as long as she was capable.

“My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed,” Ginsburg told her granddaughter Clara Spera, NPR reported on Friday.

Her death raises the stakes in the upcoming presidential election, as Democrats hope to preserve her liberal-leaning seat if Joe Biden wins and Republicans possibly looking to nominate a conservative justice in the second term for President Donald Trump.

RT

RT

RT, previously known as Russia Today, is a global multilingual television news network based in Russia. RT was the first all-digital Russian TV network.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.