Iran, Tajikistan Sign 8 Deals

By Tasnim News Agency

Iran and Tajikistan signed 8 cooperation documents on Saturday at the conclusion of a presidential meeting in Dushanbe.

Accompanied by high-ranking delegations of officials, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon held a meeting in Dushanbe on Saturday morning.

At the conclusion of the meeting, held on the sidelines of the 21st SCO summit, the two countries signed eight cooperation deals.

The documents include six cooperation memorandums of understanding, an agreement, and a technical protocol on cooperation between the customs offices.

Moreover, the two presidents issued an official joint statement after the meeting.

In the gathering, they highlighted the common religion, culture and language of the two nations, expressing hope that the efforts by the officials of the two countries would mark a new chapter in the promotion of bilateral relations and cooperation in the economic, cultural and political fields.