ISSN 2330-717X
Sunday, September 19, 2021

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Flags of Azerbaijan and Iran.

Flags of Azerbaijan and Iran.
1 Europe Middle East World News 

Karabakh Denies Presence Of Azerbaijanis With Iranian Passports

PanARMENIAN 0 Comments

By

The National Security Service of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) on Friday, September 17 denied rumors about the presence of Azerbaijanis with Iranian passports in Artsakh.

“Rumors are spreading in the media in Armenia and Artsakh alleging that persons with Iranian passports, who may be Azerbaijanis, are involved in construction work in Artsakh. Please be informed that these suspicions do not correspond to reality. As before, now too foreign citizens are involved and continue to participate in various professional and non-professional work in the Republic of Artsakh, including construction,” the NSS said.

In each such case, the Artsakh National Security Service cooperates with Armenian colleagues to identify possible agents of foreign special services.

Click here to have Eurasia Review's newsletter delivered via RSS, as an email newsletter, via mobile or on your personal news page.

PanARMENIAN

PanARMENIAN Network is the first Armenian online news and analytical agency and one of the most cited Armenian informational resources worldwide.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.