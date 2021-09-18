Karabakh Denies Presence Of Azerbaijanis With Iranian Passports

By PanARMENIAN

The National Security Service of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) on Friday, September 17 denied rumors about the presence of Azerbaijanis with Iranian passports in Artsakh.

“Rumors are spreading in the media in Armenia and Artsakh alleging that persons with Iranian passports, who may be Azerbaijanis, are involved in construction work in Artsakh. Please be informed that these suspicions do not correspond to reality. As before, now too foreign citizens are involved and continue to participate in various professional and non-professional work in the Republic of Artsakh, including construction,” the NSS said.

In each such case, the Artsakh National Security Service cooperates with Armenian colleagues to identify possible agents of foreign special services.