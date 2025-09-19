Evolution Of Asia Pacific Security Cooperation 80 Years Since End Of WWII And Current Philippine Approach – OpEd

By Rommel C. Banlaoi

Asia Pacific security cooperation has dramatically evolved 80 years since the end of the World War II (WWII) marking the glorious victory of the humanity against global fascism.

But the end of the WW II ushered in a new type of war called the Cold War. From 1945 to 1991, the Cold War strongly shaped the dynamics of security cooperation in the Asia Pacific severely affected by the intense geopolitical and ideological rivalries between the United States (US) and the former Union of Soviets Socialist Republic (USSR). During the Cold War period, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and the former Warsaw Pact determined the contours of security cooperation in the Asia Pacific.

At the height of the Cold War, the Asia Pacific experienced enormous division having served as the crucial battleground of US-USSR military conflicts. The Cold War unleashed proxy wars in the Korean Peninsula and Vietnam as well as various low-intensity conflicts (LICs) in Southeast Asia, South Asia, and Central Asia. The Philippines became one of the battlefields of Cold War LICs in Southeast Asia.

The end of the Cold War drastically transformed Asia Pacific security cooperation away from US-USSR major power competition. From 1991 to 2001, regional security cooperation made the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) as the epicenter of post-Cold War security cooperation in the Asia Pacific with the official establishment of the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) in 1994.

The ARF upholds the ASEAN-Way of regional security cooperation emphasizing multilateralism through informal diplomacy, constant dialogues and regular consultations. The ARF upholds a consensus-based decision-making in order to advance a three-stage security cooperation process of confidence building, preventive diplomacy, and development of common approach to conflict resolution.

Major powers in the Asia Pacific and Europe joined the ARF as the post-cold war model of security cooperation anchored on the triumph of ASEAN security multilateralism. ARF is now composed of 27 members composed of 10 ASEAN members and 17 ASEAN dialogue partners. However, Western nations have criticized the ARF for being ineffective in addressing real security problems by focusing more on talks than actions. Moreover, there was a perception that China already hijacked the agenda of the ARF making other major powers in the Asia Pacific unhappy.

Nonetheless, the ARF continues to facilitate ASEAN-led security cooperation mechanisms in the Asia Pacific like the ASEAN Defense Ministerial Meetings (ADMM), the ADMM-Plus, the ASEAN Plus Three (APT) and the East Asia Summit.

The aftermath of terrorist attacks on the US on September 11, 2001 (9/11) further challenged the usefulness of ARF and the ASEAN Way of multilateral security cooperation amidst the growing American unilateralism. Since 2002, the US has been promoting its own model of security cooperation in the Asia Pacific by reinvigorating its existing network of security alliances in Asia formed during the Cold War. Called as the San Francisco System, this security network upholds the American-led “hub and spokes” security architecture to mobilize support of US allies in Asia in the Global War on Terrorism (GWOT). The US also organized the Coalition of the Willing to lure other countries to join various security cooperation activities in combatting international terrorism.

As an American ally, the Philippines served as a pivotal state in Southeast Asia in advancing the US-led war against terrorism. The US even declared the Philippines as a major Non-NATO ally in Asia because of Manila’s crucial role in GWOT. American security unilateralism in the aftermath of 9/11 diminished the luster of ARF as the multilateral model of Asia Pacific security cooperation in the age of terror.

With the decline of terrorist threats in the region as a result of the major blow against Al-Qaeda in 2011 (death of Osama bin Laden) and 2022 (death of Ayman Al Zawahiri) and the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) in 2019 (death of Abu Bakr Al Baghdadi) and 2022 (death of Abu Ibrahim Al-Ashimi Al-Qurashi), the US is now focusing on a new threat in the Asia Pacific region: China.

Since 2022, various US national security strategy documents have been describing China as the most significant threat to American global and regional interests. The US is now implementing its Indo-Pacific Strategy with the intention to challenge China and prevent its growing regional and global influence.

The Indo-Pacific Strategy is strengthening American connection with Asian allies by revitalizing the San Francisco System. It also creates new US-led security cooperation mechanisms like the AUKUS (Australia-United Kingdom-US) and QUAD (Australia, India, Japan and the US).

The Philippines is strongly supporting all these US-led security efforts in order to counter what the West calls “China’s aggression, coercion, and intimidation” in the South China Sea, especially in the waters that Manila names as the West Philippine Sea. Aside from strengthening security cooperation with the US, the Philippines is also pursuing a higher level of security partnership with other American allies like Australia, Japan, South Korea and even with other members of QUAD and AUKUS.

At present, the Philippines uses various platforms for security cooperation with Western nations aiming to challenge China’s growing influence in the Asia Pacific and Indian Ocean regions. These current security cooperation platforms are 1) the US-Philippines-Australia-Japan (UPAJ) trilateral defense and security cooperation; 2) the US-Philippines-South Korea (UPS) trilateral defense and security cooperation; and 3) the US-Philippines-Australia-Japan-South Korea (UPAJS) pentagonal defense and security cooperation. The United Kingdom has recently expressed to be part of this regional security cooperation processes based in the Philippines.

At the core of all these platforms is US-Philippines security alliance. The US has the intention of tying all these platforms in one coherent NATO-type collective security system with a strategic purpose to reassert and fortify American leadership in a volatile region it describes as the Indo-Pacific.