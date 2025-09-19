France Seizes The Initiative – Again – OpEd

By Neville Teller

For decades French leaders have tried to position France as a prime mover in solving the Israel-Palestinian ​issue. Time and again they have attempted to convene multilateral conferences ​to resolve the question, but despite typically gaining Arab and European support, their initiatives have invariably proved ineffective.

Ever resilient, France’s President Emmanuel Macron is about to have another try.

A high-level meeting between France and several Arab states is scheduled for September 22 in New York, just before the UN General Assembly opens. This meeting will be co-led by French President Emmanuel Macron and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Its primary aim will be to solidify international support for a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestinian issue. The conference is timed to coincide with France’s intended recognition of Palestinian statehood.

The meeting will also aim to secure concessions from the Palestinian side for peace, including a permanent ceasefire, the disarmament of Hamas, the reform of the Palestinian Authority (PA) and the deployment of a stabilization force in the Strip.

French presidents have aspired to be power brokers in the Middle East ever since France assumed its colonial role there, after the First World War. Following Israel’s independence in 1948, France emerged as one of its strongest allies in Europe. The close military and political ties binding the two countries culminated in joint operations during the 1956 Suez crisis against Egypt.

Following Israel’s victory in the Six-Day War, however, France’s then-president, Charles de Gaulle, dramatically changed policy. He condemned Israel as the aggressor, imposed an arms embargo, and reoriented French diplomacy toward the Arab world.

De Gaulle sought influence in the Middle East by trying to act as an independent power broker, balancing the US and the USSR. In pursuit of this strategy France became a leading European advocate of a pro-Arab – and later pro-Palestinian – stance.

In 1980 France was central in an early European bid to shape a comprehensive peace process – the Venice Declaration, which pushed for Palestinian self-determination.

It is certainly true that while long advocating the creation of a Palestinian state, France has consistently defended Israel’s right to exist in security – though belying the famed logicality of French thought, the possible incompatibility between these two positions has never been acknowledged.

France’s view of itself as a possible facilitator of an Israel-Palestinian accord has led it into a blind alley on more than one occasion. Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was the initiator of a débacle par excellence in 2007-8, when he devised and pushed through the European Union a concept grandiosely titled the “Union for the Mediterranean”. In July 2008 he induced more than 40 heads of state, including Israel’s then-prime minister, Ehud Olmert, and the president of the PA, Mahmoud Abbas, to attend a summit in Paris. Nothing of any significance emerged from the meeting, and the Union for the Mediterranean, with its support for the two-state solution, has long since been sucked into the quicksands of history.

A year later, in August 2009, when it was clear that newly-elected US President Barack Obama was eager to relaunch peace talks between Israel and the Palestinians, Sarkozy believed he saw an opportunity to get in on the act and offered to host another international conference in order, as he said, to facilitate the peace process. He went so far as to issue invitations to the PA president and leaders from concerned countries, including Israel, Egypt, Lebanon and Syria. Obama, however, intent on pursuing his own initiative, rejected the overture.

Nothing daunted, in January 2010 as Obama’s efforts to bring the parties to the negotiating table were inching their painful way forward, Sarkozy repeated his offer. He declared that the resumption of Israel-Palestinian discussions was a French priority, and that a Paris-located international conference would be a positive way to advance the peace process.

Once again France’s attempt to elbow its way into the negotiations was quietly pushed aside.

This nostrum of a Paris-based international conference seems to have become an idée fixe in French thinking. It reappeared in December 2014, when President François Hollande took the lead in drafting a Security Council resolution outlining proposals for an Israeli-Palestinian final-status deal. The formula incorporated a two-year timetable for completing negotiations and (one is tempted to remark “cela va sans dire – it goes without saying”) an international peace conference to take place in Paris.

​Laurent Fabius, France’s then foreign minister, played the same tune, with minor variations, when he visited the Middle East in June 2015 to sell the idea of a French-led initiative to reboot the peace process. ​

​And then, finally, on June 3, 2016 Hollande achieved France’s long-held ambition of hosting an international peace conference, and in Paris too. Attended by representatives of 28 governments and international organizations, though not Israel or the Palestinian Authority, its purpose was to launch a major French peace initiative. ​It led to a genuine international peace conference, held ​of course in Paris, on January 15, 2017 attended by representatives from about 70 countries , including then-US Secretary of State, John Kerry.

The final communiqué reaffirmed support for a two-state solution and condemned settlement expansion. The occasion was, however, rather like a performance of Hamlet without either the prince or his father’s ghost. France invited neither Israel’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, nor PA president Mahmoud Abbas.

The intention had been to impose global pressure on both to re-enter negotiations on the basis of the recent UN resolution 2334 and the vitally important earlier resolution 242. Ignored or unrecognized by those present was the glaring incompatibility between the two. While 242 envisaged the creation of new “secure and recognized boundaries” in the West Bank and Jerusalem, 2334 handed the whole territory over to the Palestinians.

The main positive point emerging from the conference was that “interested participants” resolved to meet again before the end of 2017 to advance the two-state solution. That meeting never took place, and the whole initiative fizzled out.

The French have a saying: “Plus ça change, plus c’est la même chose” (the more things change, the more they are the same). Here we are in 2025 with France’s current president organizing a broadly based international conference seeking to rally international partners around the two-state solution, and positioning France at the forefront by pledging to recognize the State of Palestine.

The underlying reality, though, remains. Whatever the French leadership may believe, France is not a principal in the perennial Israel-Palestine issue. Its opinion, and therefore its influence, has historically counted for little. That remains as true in 2025 as it always has.