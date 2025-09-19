Guterres Pushes Leaders To ‘Turn The Tide’ On Global Crises During High-Stakes UNGA Week

By UN News

Secretary-General António Guterres has issued a stark call to world leaders on the eve of the United Nations General Assembly’s high-level week, warning that a “global crisis” of war, climate change, inequality and technological risk demands urgent, coordinated action.

“We are facing a global crisis. Conflicts are multiplying in the context in which geopolitical divides do not allow to effectively address them,” Mr. Guterres told UN News in an interview with Global Communications chief, Melissa Fleming.

“There is a sense of impunity – every country believes they can do whatever they want. On the other hand, we see that developing countries are facing enormous difficulties. Many of them drowning in debt without access to concessional funding that they require to redress their economies. Inequality is growing.”

Global cooperation is a must

The Secretary-General highlighted the multiple fronts on which the UN is seeking to mobilise global cooperation.

“Climate change is not yet under control. And we have several signals that it will probably be very difficult to maintain our central objective, which is to keep global warming below 1.5° Celsius,” he said, referring to the threshold agreed under the 2015 Paris Agreement on Climate Change.

He also warned that while cutting edge technology such as Artificial Intelligence offers promise, it can amplify polarisation and hate speech, so governance must “ensure that human agency is preserved and that they become a force for good.”

Mr. Guterres said next week’s assembly must yield commitments across key areas: carbon emissions reduction, international financial reform and strengthening multilateralism.

He urged leaders to “turn the tide” and accept reforms of the international financial architecture for greater justice and equality.

Focus on the Middle East

Peace and security will also be at the centre of discussions. The Secretary-General said he expects clear support for a two-State solution to end the Israel-Palestine conflict and immediate measures to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

“The carnage that is happening in Gaza has to end…we need a ceasefire immediately with the release of all hostages immediately too,” he said.

He also highlighted Sudan and other so-called “forgotten conflicts”, urging unified Security Council action to prevent further suffering.

Climate action now

Mr. Guterres told Under-Secretary-General Fleming that his commitment to fighting climate change through urgent action, was undimmed.

“Every Member State must present its new climate plan…which bring a dramatic reduction of emissions…to avoid irreversibility that would lead to a disaster of enormous proportions for people around the world,” he said, noting that the most vulnerable countries, including small island developing States and Africa, face disproportionate risks.

‘I am determined’

On a personal note, he rejected any counsel of despair.

“I am not optimistic nor pessimistic, I am determined…we must build hope and never give up until our objectives are achieved.”