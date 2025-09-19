India And The US: Strategic Necessity For Each Other – OpEd

By A. Jathindra

Tensions have recently surfaced in the U.S.-India relationship, particularly after President Donald Trump’s decision to impose tariffs on India over its oil purchases from Russia. In response, Indian officials have accused the Trump administration of double standards.

“The targeting of India is unjustified and unreasonable,” they argue, noting that the same countries criticizing India for trading with Russia maintain their own economic ties to Moscow. For example, the United States continues to import Russian uranium hexafluoride for its nuclear sector.

Given this background, voices within the U.S. strategic community have warned the Trump administration about the consequences of undermining relations with India. In a recent Foreign Affairs article, Kurt Campbell and Jake Sullivan emphasized, “The only thing harder than building and formalizing a deeply significant relationship with India is not having one.” They urge both sides to move forward, acknowledging that a weakened partnership would benefit rivals such as China. Former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley has also cautioned that damaging ties with India would effectively give China “a pass,” particularly as Beijing strengthens its relationship with Moscow. Notably, both Campbell and Sullivan later served in key roles under the Biden administration: Campbell as the chief architect of President Biden’s Asia strategy, and Sullivan as National Security Adviser.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Tianjin garnered significant media interest, especially after Xi described the evolving relationship as the “Dragon-Elephant Tango.” Observers interpret this diplomatic outreach as a response to the recent tensions between India and the U.S. Erik Solheim, a former peace envoy to Sri Lanka, hailed the summit as “the strongest signal yet of the emerging multipolar global order,” emphasizing that “India and China agree to be partners, not rivals.”

Yet, how probable is such a scenario? Since Trump’s return to office, U.S. foreign policy has grown more unpredictable, casting doubt on Washington’s long-term strategy. Although this uncertainty may prove temporary, its impact on diplomatic relations is already evident.

India has long been a steadfast U.S. ally since the end of the Cold War. President Barack Obama called India an “indispensable partner,” and as a key member of the Quad, India stands at the heart of Washington’s Indo-Pacific strategy—a framework China views as an “Asian NATO.” Until the recent trade dispute, both countries enjoyed a strong partnership, serving as a counterweight to China’s influence in the region.

On a personal level, Modi and Trump have maintained cordial relations, often emphasizing their friendship. Modi was one of the first world leaders to visit Trump at the White House, where he promoted the idea of a “mega partnership for prosperity.” “When America and India work together,” Modi said, “this MAGA plus MIGA becomes a ‘mega partnership for prosperity.’” Trump called Modi his “great friend,” and together they set an ambitious goal to double bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030.

Successive U.S. presidents have advanced the relationship by launching key initiatives, transforming a general sense of promise into deeper, sustained cooperation. These include President George W. Bush and Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s landmark U.S.-India Civil Nuclear Agreement, and President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s collaboration in critical fields such as AI, biotechnology, and aerospace.

Nevertheless, the relationship has soured in recent months. India has grown frustrated with Trump’s decisions—especially after he hosted Pakistan’s controversial army chief, Asim Munir, at the White House following a deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Munir reportedly made provocative remarks about Pakistan’s potential global impact, seemingly directed at India: “If Pakistan goes down, it would take half the world down with it.” The comments, reportedly made during a meeting in Tampa, Florida, in the presence of U.S. military officials, drew criticism. Former Pentagon official Michael Rubin compared Munir to “Osama bin Laden in a suit,” criticizing the U.S. for misunderstanding the ideological roots of terrorism.

Unlike the conditions placed on India, Trump’s trade deal with Pakistan—which included preferential tariffs and support for oil exploration—did not require Pakistan to reduce its ties with China. This leniency has encouraged Pakistan to pursue a more aggressive strategy toward India. A Pakistani military spokesperson recently remarked, “We’ll start from the East,” a statement many interpret as Munir’s group preparing for potential proxy operations targeting India.

By penalizing India for purchasing Russian oil while strengthening ties with Pakistan, the U.S. risks alienating one of its most important partners—and undermining India’s longstanding relationship with Russia. If the trust deficit between India and the U.S. continues to widen, both nations could lose influence in the strategically vital Indian Ocean region. The reality is clear: India and the United States need each other now more than ever.