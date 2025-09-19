Jeddah To Host Annual Hajj Conference And Exhibition

By Arab News

The fifth annual Hajj Conference and Exhibition will take place in Jeddah in November.

Taking place from Nov. 9-12, it is being organized by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, partnering with the Pilgrim Experience Program, with the theme “From Makkah to the World.”

The event, under the sponsorship of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, follows on from a successful fourth edition, which drew more than 120,000 attendees from around the world. It featured more than 220 exhibitors from 137 nations and generated more than 670 collaborative agreements.

Programming for this year includes over 80 sessions and 60 specialized workshops for academics, researchers, pilgrim services offices, diplomatic representatives and trainees.

King Abdulaziz Foundation (Darah) will contribute significantly through its History of Hajj and the Two Holy Mosques Forum, examining historical and cultural aspects of pilgrimage and the evolution of Islam’s holiest sites. It will explore modern technology applications for documenting and presenting Hajj experiences through interactive digital platforms, advancing public understanding of pilgrimage heritage.

Industries involved include travel, transportation, telecommunications, healthcare, food services, hospitality, technology, insurance, crowd management and logistics. Non-profit organizations will present collaborative initiatives offering innovative solutions for service enhancement and sustainability goals.

The accompanying exhibition will span over 52,000 sq. meters and feature more than 260 exhibitors. An Innovation Zone will bring together 15 startups and entrepreneurs competing across three challenge categories to develop forward-looking Hajj service solutions.

“Ministry officials characterize the conference as a unique global forum for expertise exchange and technology demonstration, facilitating partnerships between government agencies, private companies, and non-profit organizations,” said a statement. “They position it as the world’s only specialized international platform focused on Hajj system development and innovation, promoting cross-sector coordination in serving pilgrims.”

The initiatives align with the Pilgrim Experience Program objectives within Saudi Vision 2030.