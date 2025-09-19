Mercosur Signs Free Trade Deal With Four European Countries

By ABr

By Bruno de Freitas Moura

Awaiting approval of a free trade agreement with the 27 countries of the European Union (EU), the Southern Common Market (Mercosur) is moving forward with other partnerships to expand trade with the old continent. On Tuesday (Sep. 16), the group signed a treaty with four European countries outside the EU – Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein.

These four nations form a bloc called the European Free Trade Association, or EFTA. The multilateral partnership creates a market of 290 million consumers in economies with a combined gross domestic product USD 4.39 trillion – equivalent to over BRL 23 trillion in 2024.

Negotiations began in 2017 and the final terms were agreed upon after 14 rounds in Buenos Aires in June 2025, when Argentina held the rotating presidency of Mercosur.

The signing ceremony for the Mercosur–EFTA agreement took place at the Itamaraty palace, in Rio de Janeiro. Brazil is currently the pro tempore president of the group, which includes Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Bolivia, and Venezuela (currently suspended) as member states, and Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, Panama, Peru, and Suriname as associate states.

Multilateralism

The event, which brought together ministers and diplomats from member countries, was marked by the defense of integration between nations around the world, precisely at a time when protectionist policies established by US President Donald Trump have threatened global trade with the imposition of tariffs on products entering the US.

Brazilian vice-President and Minister of Development, Industry, Trade, and Services Geraldo Alckmin described the agreement as a “great and important” step.

“In a world of uncertainty, we are proving that it is possible to strengthen multilateralism and free trade. Trade brings people together, and development promotes peace,” he declared.

In his view, social breakthroughs have been made, like job creation and income generation; economic strides, such as economic complementarity, productive integration, innovation, and the strengthening of production chains; as well as environmental progress.

Free trade

Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira noted that negotiations with EFTA were marked by “persistence and a spirit of cooperation.” He echoed calls for integration between countries.

“We are sending a clear signal that, even in a world marked by trade tensions and increased protectionism, we remain advocates of rules-based international trade as a means of boosting economic growth and prosperity for our people,” he said.

Norway’s Minister of Trade and Industry, Cecile Myrseth, highlighted the agreement in a “world marked by uncertainty.”

“The agreement sends a clear message that we believe in cooperation and the power of trade to bring about progress,” she said.

Iceland’s Minister of Culture, Innovation, and Universities Logi Már Einarsson also referred to the uncertain scenario and said he “believes in rules-based trade.”

Mercosur–EFTA

According to the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Relations, once the agreement is implemented, which is pending approval by the Brazilian Congress and other bureaucratic bodies, EFTA will eliminate 100 percent of import tariffs on industrial and fishing sectors, making Mercosur products more competitive in new markets.

With regard to agricultural products, for instance, commercial opportunities will open up for beef, poultry, pork, corn, soybean meal, cane molasses, honey, roasted coffee, ethyl alcohol, unmanufactured tobacco, rice, fruits (bananas, melons, grapes), and fruit juices (orange, apple), among others.

As it is a two-way partnership, Mercosur will also be more open to EFTA sales. However, tools are available for countries to defend their trade.