NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte with the Commandander Air Combat Command (ACC), commodore Marcel van Egmond and the Commander of the Netherlands Joint Force Command, Johan Van Deventer. Photo Credit: NATO

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte with the Commandander Air Combat Command (ACC), commodore Marcel van Egmond and the Commander of the Netherlands Joint Force Command, Johan Van Deventer. Photo Credit: NATO
1 Europe World News 

NATO Secretary General Visits Volkel Air Base In The Netherlands

Eurasia Review 0 Comments

By

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte travelled to Volkel Air Base, Netherlands, on Thursday (18 September 2025), home to two Royal Netherlands Air Force F-35 squadrons. Volkel air base also hosts the U.S. Air Force 703rd Munitions Support Squadron. 

Air support and air defence are the primary tasks of the aircraft based at Volkel. F-35s from Volkel, along with those from Leeuwarden air base, are often on stand-by for ‘Quick Reaction Alert’ duties, to monitor and intercept aircraft that do not identify themselves, a task which is coordinated with NATO Allies Belgium and Luxembourg for the ‘BENELUX’ countries.

The Secretary General met with Dutch and U.S. personnel, including pilots and support crews. “It is great to be here at Volkel, and to meet the dedicated men and women helping to keep our skies safe and our Alliance strong,” Mr Rutte said.

He was joined by Major General Johan van Deventer, Commander of Netherlands Joint Force Command, and Marcel van Egmond, Commander of the Netherlands Air Combat Command.

Eurasia Review

Eurasia Review is an independent Journal that provides a venue for analysts and experts to publish content on a wide-range of subjects that are often overlooked or under-represented by Western dominated media.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *