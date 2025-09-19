NATO Secretary General Visits Volkel Air Base In The Netherlands

By Eurasia Review

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte travelled to Volkel Air Base, Netherlands, on Thursday (18 September 2025), home to two Royal Netherlands Air Force F-35 squadrons. Volkel air base also hosts the U.S. Air Force 703rd Munitions Support Squadron.

Air support and air defence are the primary tasks of the aircraft based at Volkel. F-35s from Volkel, along with those from Leeuwarden air base, are often on stand-by for ‘Quick Reaction Alert’ duties, to monitor and intercept aircraft that do not identify themselves, a task which is coordinated with NATO Allies Belgium and Luxembourg for the ‘BENELUX’ countries.

The Secretary General met with Dutch and U.S. personnel, including pilots and support crews. “It is great to be here at Volkel, and to meet the dedicated men and women helping to keep our skies safe and our Alliance strong,” Mr Rutte said.

He was joined by Major General Johan van Deventer, Commander of Netherlands Joint Force Command, and Marcel van Egmond, Commander of the Netherlands Air Combat Command.