Path Cleared For Fugitive Oligarch’s Extradition To Moldova

By Balkan Insight

By Marian Chiriac

Moldova’s Prosecutor General announced on Friday that the suspension of the extradition procedure in Greece for fugitive oligarch and former political party leader Vladimir Plahotniuc has been lifted, clearing the way for his return to face trial in his home country.

“The extradition process has been resumed. Next, the procedure and timing of the transfer will be agreed upon with the Greek authorities,” it said in a press release.

According to media, Plahotniuc could be handed over to Moldovan authorities as early as next week to face fraud charges.

In 2020, Moldovan prosecutors charged Plahotniuc with involvement in the so-called “theft of the century”, in which $1bn disappeared from the country’s banking system in 2014-15. His has been on the run since he was indicted.

Earlier this month, Greece approved the extradition of Plahotniuc, the former leader of the Democratic Party. However, on September 17, Athens unexpectedly suspended the handover, after Romania opened a separate investigation into forgery against Plahotniuc and a Greek prosecutor requested further clarifications of the case.

Plahotniuc was detained in Greece in July under an Interpol Red Notice, after which Moldova submitted three separate extradition requests. Russia also filed its own request, accusing him of large-scale financial crimes, including fraud and money laundering.