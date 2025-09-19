The Lifecycle Of One Hundred Dollars – Analysis

By Allen Gindler

Contemporary societies have evolved into highly organized structures under the auspices of the state. In order to support minimal and primary state functions (public order, national defense), the state should be funded.

This is a no-brainer, and that is why taxes are introduced. The original idea was that as a household earned an income, it allocated a portion to the state. Let us say a farmer gathered a harvest and gave 10% as a duty to the state, but the rest was his. However, the contemporary state has gone too far from this original idea. Let us follow the life of a single one hundred dollars earned by a worker in New York City. From the moment the money is earned until the final inheritance is passed to children, that one hundred dollars is cut, chipped, and reduced at almost every turn.

The First Cut: Income and Payroll Taxes

Imagine you have just earned one hundred dollars in wages. The government takes its first portion before the money even reaches your bank account. At the federal level, there is a progressive income tax (unfair at its core). Even if you are in the lowest bracket, the tax removes around ten dollars from your one hundred. Added to that is the payroll tax, which funds Social Security and Medicare. The state decides to paternalistically ensure that you save some funds as pensions for when you are unable to work anymore and need more medical attention than in your youth. That takes another 7.65 percent, or $7.65. What remains from your one hundred dollars is already closer to eighty-two dollars.

However, New York State and New York City do not let this pass go untouched. State income tax claims about six dollars on average, while the city adds roughly three and a half. Now the one hundred dollars that looks whole on your paycheck is reduced to seventy-three dollars in your pocket. This is your “net” income, though the word net is deceptive. It suggests a finality that does not exist.

The Second Cut: Sales and Consumption Taxes

In an economy characterized by a high degree of labor division and cooperation, one exchanges one’s skills for what one is not skilled or efficient at producing. When we buy things, we value that thing more than the money we pay for it; the seller values the received money more than the product being given away. We cannot survive without these exchanges.

Now, take that seventy-three dollars to the grocery store or a clothing shop and another levy appears. New York City imposes a combined sales tax of 8.875 percent. That means a purchase of seventy-three dollars requires you to hand over about six and a half dollars in additional tax. You are left with goods worth sixty-six and a half dollars.

On top of sales tax, certain items carry heavy excise taxes that are built into the price tag. A gallon of gasoline contains about sixty-seven cents in federal and state taxes. A pack of cigarettes carries nearly six dollars of hidden taxation in New York City. Alcohol is taxed at different rates depending on whether it is beer, wine, or spirits. These do not show up as separate charges at the register but are woven into the price, so consumers hardly notice. Yet they drain purchasing power all the same.

The Third Cut: Property Taxes

Suppose you use your taxed and diminished income to buy a home. One might believe that after paying the purchase price, the property becomes yours outright. In reality, ownership is conditional. Every year (actually quarterly), the city charges property tax based on its own estimate of the house’s value. This is not a market price because a house has no real price until a sale transaction occurs. The government relies on assessments, comparables, and bureaucratic formulas that are speculative at best. Nevertheless, it demands real dollars on the basis of this guesswork.

In New York City, the nominal property tax rate is under one percent, but because real estate values are so high, annual bills average six to ten thousand dollars. If your house is worth eight hundred thousand dollars, you may owe more than seven thousand dollars every year just to keep it. Failure to pay leads to liens and ultimately foreclosure. In this sense, property tax functions as perpetual rent paid to the state. It is one of the clearest examples of government extracting real wealth from an imaginary valuation.

The Fourth Cut: Retirement and Social Security

Some believe that retirement marks the end of major taxation. That is a misconception. Even Social Security benefits, funded by decades of compulsory payroll deductions, are taxed once more at the federal level if your total retirement income exceeds modest thresholds. Up to eighty-five percent of your Social Security check may be counted as taxable income. New York State and New York City do not tax Social Security directly, but they do tax other retirement income, such as pensions and IRA withdrawals.

If you choose to keep working in old age, you continue to pay payroll taxes on every wage, even though you are already drawing benefits. Meanwhile, sales taxes, property taxes, and utility surcharges remain. Retirement, therefore, does not liberate anyone from the cycle. It merely changes the forms under which the government takes its share.

The Fifth Cut: Fees, Tolls, Surcharges, and Tariffs

Beyond explicit taxes, the modern government supplements revenue with an array of fees that are difficult to distinguish from taxes. Entering Manhattan now requires a congestion fee of about fifteen dollars per car, in addition to bridge or tunnel tolls that can cost another fifteen dollars. Parking meters and traffic tickets bring in more than a billion dollars each year for the city. A phone or internet bill arrives padded with surcharges for emergency services, universal access funds, and other programs. Airline tickets carry security and facility fees imposed by federal agencies. When Americans buy imported goods, they face yet another invisible levy: tariffs. Tariffs operate like an invisible sales tax, one that the consumer cannot see or contest. They are politically described as protective measures for domestic industry, but in practice, they function as another way the state dips into the worker’s wallet.

Though these are called fees, they are compulsory. No one may build a competing bridge or tunnel to offer a lower toll. No commuter can avoid the congestion charge if their work requires them to cross 60th Street. These levies look and act like taxes in every practical respect. They simply expand the menu of ways the state can reach into the pockets of its citizens.

The Final Cut: Death and Estate Taxes

Even death does not sever the tie between the individual and the taxman. When wealth passes to heirs, the federal government imposes an estate tax on fortunes above $13.61 million in 2025. Most people are below this threshold, but New York State sets its exemption lower, at 6.94 million dollars. Estates above that level face rates ranging from 3 to 16 percent, and due to the notorious “cliff rule,” those that exceed the threshold by even a small margin lose the exemption entirely and pay tax on the whole sum.

Even if the estate falls below taxable limits, other drains occur. Probate fees, court costs, and attorney charges reduce what children actually inherit. If they sell inherited property, they may owe capital gains taxes. If they keep the property, the annual property tax cycle begins anew. Thus, the dollar that began in your wages, reduced by layers of taxes, is never fully secure for the next generation.

The Full Lifecycle of One Hundred Dollars

To summarize, here is the rough journey of a single one hundred dollars earned in New York City:

Income and payroll taxes reduce it to about $73. Sales tax lowers purchasing power to about $66. Excise taxes and utility surcharges shave off more, bringing it near $60. Property taxes claim several dollars per hundred just to keep a home. Fees and tolls reduce what remains when moving or conducting ordinary life. Retirement taxes and Social Security taxation continue in old age. Estate taxes and probate fees capture wealth even after death.

What began as one hundred dollars of gross wages can easily end as less than sixty dollars of actual goods and services consumed during a lifetime, with a portion of whatever remains taken again before it reaches heirs (Final inheritance – $52 dollars in our estimate).

Philosophical Implications

The story of one hundred dollars illuminates that modern government never releases its claim on the citizen’s wealth. At every stage of life, a fresh justification appears. At birth, one is told that income tax is necessary for defense, law and order, administration and pensions. At the store, sales tax is justified as a means of supporting local services. Tariffs are supposed to protect businesses and jobs. Numerous taxes embedded in some products justify infrastructure support or discourage bad habits (another paternalistic function that the state uses as a pretext). Property tax is said to support schools, transportation, garbage removal, etc., even though its base is an arbitrary valuation. Congestion fees are justified as environmental measures. Estate taxes are defended as a curb on notorious inequality.

Tracing the lifecycle of one hundred dollars exposes a reality that is otherwise hidden in separate columns of a budget sheet. Citizens often treat each tax as an isolated obligation. Few stop to consider how the same dollar is taxed repeatedly at different points. But when you follow the trail from paycheck to grocery store, from home ownership to retirement and finally to inheritance, the message is undeniable: the government treats your income not as your property but as a stream to be tapped indefinitely.

Yet the cumulative effect is the erosion of the very concept of ownership. Income is not fully yours, consumption is not fully yours, and even property deeded in your name carries an ongoing rent to the state. At death, your estate is treated not as a private legacy but as another occasion for revenue. The pattern is clear: the government transforms every human activity into a taxable event.

Conclusion

To paraphrase one New York candidate’s famous line, “The taxes are damn too high.” It is not only the sheer magnitude but the bewildering complexity: dozens of overlapping levies, fees disguised as taxes, and rules so arcane that ordinary citizens cannot navigate them without professional help. A system this convoluted cannot be justified as fair or efficient.

Some of these exactions amount to little more than legalized extortion. The state compels payment for services no citizen freely chooses, from congestion charges to speculative property assessments. Meanwhile, government spending races ahead without discipline. Programs multiply, deficits widen, and little effort is made to ensure that each dollar taken from the citizen is used responsibly.

Reform is overdue. Taxes must be simplified, made transparent, and restrained to their core purpose of providing essential services. The practice of aggressively redistributive taxation, used to fund social experiments, ought to be abolished. Above all, the principle of ownership must be restored. Citizens should not feel like tenants of the state, forever paying rent on their own income and property. A society that values liberty must begin by returning genuine control of the dollar to the individual who earned it.

In the United States, the overall tax burden is not uniform but varies widely by region. Citizens retain the freedom to “vote with their feet,” choosing to live in states or localities with lower taxes and fewer levies. Someone living off the grid in rural Florida may face only modest taxes compared to the crushing layers of taxation in New York City. It is no coincidence that many people, and even entire businesses, have fled New York in search of more favorable climates, both fiscal and literal. That choice underscores the central issue: the national debate should return to the core economic questions of taxation and ownership, rather than being sidetracked into peripheral controversies.