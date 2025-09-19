US Sanctions Powerful Faction Of Terrorist Sinaloa Cartel

By Eurasia Review

The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated Sinaloa Cartel faction Los Mayos, along with the leader of the faction’s armed wing. These sanctions follow Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence John K. Hurley’s visit to the U.S.-Mexico border.

OFAC also designated five individuals and 15 companies in connection with one of Los Mayos’ regional networks operating just south of the U.S.-Mexico border, as well as the leader of a separate Sinaloa Cartel-affiliated gang engaged in fentanyl production.

“The Sinaloa Cartel is a foreign terrorist organization that continues to traffic narcotics, launder its proceeds, and corrupt local officials,” said Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence John K. Hurley. “Today’s action, taken in coordination with our law enforcement partners, demonstrates Treasury’s dedication to President Trump’s priority of stopping the threats across our borders.”

The Los Mayos faction is responsible for producing and trafficking of fentanyl, cocaine, marijuana, heroin, and methamphetamine from northwest Mexico into the United States. In Rosarito, Baja California, Los Mayos is involved in kidnapping, extortion, money laundering, and local government corruption. Due to its proximity to the U.S. border, Rosarito and the surrounding areas form a key artery for Sinaloa Cartel’s drug trafficking operations.

The Sinaloa Cartel is a U.S.-designated Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) that is responsible for a significant portion of illicit fentanyl trafficked to the United States that ultimately poisons Americans. In addition to trafficking deadly drugs, the Sinaloa Cartel has profited from smuggling migrants across the southern border.

This action was coordinated with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) San Diego Field Division, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) San Diego Field Office, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of California. Today’s action is pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 14059, which targets the international proliferation of illicit drugs and their means of production, and pursuant to E.O. 13224, as amended, which targets terrorists and their supporters.

The Sinaloa Cartel, one of the most powerful in Mexico, represents a major threat to the United States. For decades, the Sinaloa Cartel has trafficked cocaine and methamphetamine—and more recently, fentanyl—into the United States. On December 15, 2021, OFAC designated the Sinaloa Cartel pursuant to E.O. 14059. On February 20, 2025, the U.S. Department of State designated the Sinaloa Cartel as an FTO and a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT). Since the arrests of founder Joaquin Guzman Loera (“El Chapo”) and co-founder Ismael Zambada Garcia (“El Mayo”), the Sinaloa Cartel has undergone foundational changes that created two dominant factions vying for power and influence across its controlled territories. On June 9, 2025, OFAC designated Sinaloa Cartel’s Los Chapitos faction, led by the sons of El Chapo, pursuant to E.O. 14059 and E.O. 13224, as amended.

Composed of persons aligned with El Mayo, the Los Mayos faction of the Sinaloa Cartel rivals the Los Chapitos faction. Los Mayos maintains a strong presence in the Mexican states of Baja California, Sonora, and Zacatecas. Through various alliances, Los Mayos has trafficked illicit fentanyl, methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana, and cocaine, which are smuggled into the United States. Turf wars between Los Mayos and Los Chapitos have resulted in the deaths of over a thousand people in the Mexican state of Sinaloa.