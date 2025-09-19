By Patial RC

The Ukraine crisis has not only reshaped European security but also exposed a familiar dynamic in US foreign policy: the tendency to shift responsibility onto allies and other nations while pursuing its own strategic and economic goals. Under Donald Trump’s administration, this became particularly evident as a collective European problem and more as a test of loyalty to American leadership.

The result has been a blame game in which various countries have been cast as either negligent, weak, or self-serving, depending on the American narrative.Reminds us of what Henry Kissinger once said; “It may be dangerous to be America’s enemy, but to be America’s friend is fatal.”

EU – NATO Allies: Primary Target of Criticism

From the perspective of the Trump administration, Europe’s response to Russian aggression was seen as hesitant and constrained by economic self-interest. Germany, in particular, earlier faced sustained criticism for its energy dependence on Russia. US officials argued that Berlin’s policies undermined both European energy security and NATO solidarity. Trump had earlier called Germany “Captive” of Russia, criticizing its support for Nord Stream 2, saying Germany was paying “billions and billions” to Russia.France, while more active in diplomatic efforts, was accused of prioritizing dialogue over deterrence. Southern European states such as Italy and Spain were portrayed as insufficiently engaged, both militarily and financially, in sustaining NATO’s posture toward Russia.

The broader NATO alliance became another arena where blame was allocated. Trump consistently emphasized the uneven distribution of defense spending, linking it directly to the credibility of NATO’s commitment to Ukraine and regional stability. While the US provided substantial military support and pressed for more robust deterrence measures, allies that fell short of the 2 percent GDP target for defense spending were singled out as weakening the alliance’s collective response. Trump repeatedly demanded NATO members spend at least 2 % of GDP on defense. He warned that the US might not defend them if they did not “Pay” enough.

This narrative framed Europe as a region that benefited from US security guarantees while failing to contribute proportionately to the collective response. It aligned with the long-standing American critique of “free riding,” but in the context of Ukraine, it carried the added implication that European hesitation risked emboldening Russia. The US Secretary of Energy Chris Wright recently urged the EU to stop buying Russian oil and gas and switch to American energy products instead.

US under President Trump refuses to blame Russia for Ukraine war, splitting with European allies in UN votes. The US has refused to blame Russia for its invasion of Ukraine in votes on three UN resolutions seeking an end to the three-year Ukraine war. But lately President Trump has said President Putin has failed him and is a let down.

China: Cast as an Enabler of Russia

Beyond Europe, the Trump administration increasingly framed China as a silent partner enabling Russia. The Trump administration also increasingly linked the Ukraine crisis to broader strategic competition with China. Beijing was portrayed as indirectly enabling Moscow by maintaining trade ties, resisting sanctions, and offering rhetorical support for Russian critiques of NATO. Although China’s position was more nuanced — seeking to balance ties with both Russia and the West — US policymakers cast China’s reluctance to align with Western sanctions as evidence of tacit complicity. This framing served both to expand the Ukraine conflict into the US-China rivalry and to justify efforts to rally allies around a broader strategy of strategic competition. Keith Kellogg, US Special Envoy for Ukraine, again hyped up the conflict and slandered China at the Yalta European Strategy conference. “I think that if China cut off their support for Russia today, the war would be over tomorrow,” he claimed. But China couldn’t care less.

“India Sustains Russia’s War Efforts: Modi’s War””

Countries in the Global South, from India to Brazil, were often criticized by US officials for maintaining neutrality. India, for example, was condemned for continuing to purchase Russian oil and arms. African nations that abstained from UN resolutions against Russia were labeled as weak or opportunistic. This criticism ignored the reality that many of these states prioritized their own economic survival and strategic autonomy, rather than aligning with either the US or Russia. US criticism sometimes underestimated these domestic constraints, reinforcing perceptions of Western double standards.

US officials including White House advisers, ambassadors, and trade officials have accused India of helping finance Russia’s war by buying Russian oil. US Ambassador to NATO, Matthew Whitaker, said that oil sales to countries including India are providing revenue to Russia that helps sustain its war efforts.

One statement described the US as “Disappointed” with India for continuing to help fund Russia’s war via these oil purchases. The US has imposed higher tariffs on Indian imports, partially as a response to India’s continued purchases of Russian oil. Some US officials have urged that India and other countries buying Russian oil face additional sanctions or tariffs, sometimes coordinated with the EU or G7. US Trade Adviser Peter Navarro has described Russia’s ongoing war with Ukraine as Indian Prime Minister “Modi’s War”, stepping up pressure on Delhi to stop buying oil from Moscow.

The Core of the Blame Game

First, it deflected attention from critiques of US policy to deflect scrutiny from its own role in escalating tensions—whether through NATO expansion or inconsistent policies toward Ukraine. Second, it reinforced American dominance by compelling allies and partners to align more closely with US sanctions and security agendas. And lately President Trump failing to end the Ukraine War which he had promised to end in 24 hours during his election campaign. The US is trying to position itself as the indispensable leader of the West.

The war in Ukraine has tested global alignments in unprecedented ways. Only by relying on multilateral consultation and political settlement can there be a sustainable path toward regional peace and global stability. The Ukraine crisis has underscored a deeper truth about US foreign policy under Trump: it is less about collective problem-solving and more about transactional politics.

While the US has positioned itself as the primary driver of sanctions and military aid to Ukraine, the crisis has also highlighted tensions In House — particularly the tendency to frame the conflict as a burden insufficiently shared by others. Trump administration’s coercive rhetoric actions of shifting manifested strategy of responsibility regarding the Russia-Ukraine Waronto allies, rivals, and neutral states, often through a mix of public criticism and diplomatic pressure has been on the rise. This is the way US hegemonic logic of interfering in other countries’ independent decision-making on their normal economic and diplomatic activities.In the end, the “Shifting Blame Game” may have weakened trust among partners at a time when unity was most needed to resolve the over three-year Russia -Ukraine war.