Iran, Venezuela To Ink 20-Year Cooperation Deal

By Tasnim News Agency

Foreign Minister of Iran Hossein Amirabdollahian unveiled plans for finalizing a document on 20-year cooperation with Venezuela.

Speaking at a joint press conference with his Venezuelan counterpart Felix Plasencia, held in Tehran on Monday, Amirabdollahian said they have agreed to draw up a road map to 20-year cooperation between the two countries.

He said the cooperation agreement will be signed during Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s visit to Tehran within the next couple of months, noting that Iran and Venezuela will hold a Joint Commission meeting before the end of 2021.

Highlighting the suitable grounds for investment in Iran, the foreign minister reminded the Iranian private sector of the perfect opportunity to work with Venezuela.

Amirabdollahian also denounced the US government’s “incorrect and unconstructive” move to arrest a Venezuelan national.

The US extradited Alex Saab, a close ally of Maduro to face charges of money laundering. The 49-year-old was arrested in Cape Verde in June 2020 when his plane stopped in the West African island nation to refuel.

Elsewhere in the press conference, Plasencia said it is an honor to make his first foreign trip as the Venezuelan foreign minister to Iran.

He also noted that he has held talks with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi about the 20-year cooperation agreement between Caracas and Tehran.

The visiting diplomat expressed gratitude to Iran for condemning the abduction and illegal extradition of Saab to the US.

Venezuela is eager to learn from the Iranian nation and shape a good future on the basis of respect for international law and peaceful coexistence, he said.