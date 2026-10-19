By Mohamed Chebaro

Key Takeaways:

The article states that post-Brexit UK GDP is 6–8 percent lower per capita than it would have been inside the EU, and that Prime Minister Andy Burnham is now urging closer alignment, including food standards, emissions trading, and youth mobility, ahead of a 20 November UK-EU summit.

Burnham has framed rejection of stronger ties as a “dereliction of duty,” argued that Russia sought a Leave outcome, and cited shifting public opinion, while acknowledging that full freedom of movement, budget contributions, or euro adoption remain politically sensitive.

The author concludes that reopening the Brexit debate carries risks for Burnham’s leadership but that both the UK and the EU would benefit from closer association amid rising protectionism and geopolitical uncertainty.

The five essential qualities of a good political leader are vision, integrity, strong communication, empathy, and decisiveness. But above all is their ability to lead and make tough choices for the greater good during challenging times in the history of their nation.

Brexit has undoubtedly failed, even by the assessment of those who drove the leave agenda. Post-Brexit, the UK’s gross domestic product is between 6 percent and 8 percent lower per capita than it would have been had the country stayed in the EU. The economy is misfiring, resulting in the likelihood of more austerity and higher taxation.

But is EU membership the way to end the UK’s economic misery, help increase revenue, better defend the country, and improve social care?

At least Andy Burnham, the new prime minister, believes so. Even if the job is colossal, he seems willing to take the risk. Brexit remains the most divisive topic in Britain and any attempt to overturn the result of the 2016 referendum would be a “to be or not to be” moment for his leadership and political legacy.

After the parliamentary recess, Burnham made a strong return to Westminster by calling on MPs to back him in his bid for closer ties with Europe. He even went further, telling parliamentarians that rejecting closer ties would be a “dereliction of duty.”

Many in the UK agree with Burnham but dare not utter it.

In a UK-EU summit due to take place in Brussels on Nov. 20, Burnham hopes to advance a deal to align food standards with the bloc, link their emissions trading ‌systems and enable ‌more young people to live, work and study abroad, saying that such measures ⁠would help ⁠improve economic growth.

But Burnham also appears to have other things in mind. He was unafraid to claim in the run-up to his parliamentary statement that Russia influenced the narrow Brexit referendum result and warned voters in Europe of a similar threat to forthcoming elections.

In Britain, there is a growing consensus that Brexit has harmed the UK economy and its prospects for growth. Keir Starmer, the former leader, opted for closer ties but steered clear ‌of restarting a divisive debate. Burnham, however, is making the case that Britain has not benefited from quitting the EU and should take a “calm, clear-eyed look” at stronger ties.

Burnham’s bargain is based on a shift in public perception that is more in favor of rejoining the bloc. But this is not without risks. It might be OK to cooperate on trade, services, tariffs, the customs union and reducing immigration, but freedom of movement, contributing to the EU budget or steps to adopt the euro remain thorny matters.

The opposition Conservative Party and those further to the right believe that returning to the EU will not solve the UK’s economic problems or address its reduced clout internationally. But the number of those opposing stronger ties with Brussels is growing smaller, as more people take the view that, in a conflict-ridden and increasingly divided world, a closer association with neighbors is more reasonable than chasing a faraway dream.

On the eve of the Brexit referendum in 2016, it was possible to believe the UK could become a “beacon for free trade,” as Brexiters proclaimed. But even then the great wave of globalization seemed to be drawing to a close, with countries, particularly the US, showing signs of turning toward protectionism and tariffs.

In the event, Britain’s special relationship with the US failed to translate into a trade agreement to replace the privileged position it previously enjoyed in the EU. Free trade deals with Japan, India, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, the Trans-Pacific Partnership and others have proved lucrative. But even collectively, these make up only a fraction of the losses the UK suffered by leaving the EU.

Faced with such realities, there is no doubt Burnham should consider whether the UK could do better by again aligning itself closely with the EU.

Whether Russia actually succeeded in affecting the outcome of the 2016 referendum remains uncertain. But it is obvious that Moscow was hoping for a leave victory — a result that weakened not only the UK but also the EU and NATO.

Reopening the Brexit debate could make or break Burnham’s premiership. But it looks increasingly likely that closer ties will benefit both the UK and the EU, especially at a time when adversaries from east and west are uniting to destroy the bloc.

Burnham and Britain need a reversal of Brexit. The EU stands to benefit, too, as the global architecture pivots toward protectionism, uncertainty and insecurity.

Mohamed Chebaro is a British-Lebanese journalist with more than 25 years of experience covering war, terrorism, defense, current affairs, and diplomacy.