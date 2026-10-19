Chasing The Firestorm: The Engineers Building The Fastest Weapons On Earth – OpEd

Key Takeaways:

Hypersonic flight above Mach 5 has been demonstrated by NASA’s X-43A (Mach 9.6 in 2004) and by successful DARPA/Air Force HAWC air-breathing cruise-missile tests in 2021 and 2023, yet reliable, affordable operational weapons remain undeveloped.

Scramjets breathe atmospheric oxygen and can sustain high-speed cruise efficiently once underway, but cannot start from rest and must keep a flame stable in supersonic airflow; rockets carry their own oxidizer, enabling launch from standstill or space but at the cost of greater weight.

Many proposed hypersonic cruise missiles therefore combine a rocket booster for initial acceleration with a scramjet for the sustained cruise phase, with the choice of propulsion determined by mission requirements.

In November 2004, a small unmanned aircraft called the X-43A, built by NASA, flew at roughly Mach 9.6, nearly ten times the speed of sound. A rocket first carried it to the right height and speed, and then, for a few precious seconds, an engine that breathed the thin air around it took charge. Those seconds answered a question engineers had wrestled with for years: could such an engine truly work in flight? It could.

Military laboratories soon followed. In 2021, DARPA and the United States Air Force announced a successful flight of the Hypersonic Air-breathing Weapon Concept, or HAWC, an experimental cruise missile developed by Raytheon. Two years later, in 2023, a second HAWC design, this one from Lockheed Martin, flew successfully as well. Yet proving a concept once is one thing; turning it into a weapon that performs reliably every single time, and can be built at a reasonable cost, remains a mountain engineers across the world are still climbing.

What exactly is hypersonic? Anything travelling above five times the speed of sound, which means a weapon reaching its target in minutes rather than hours. Getting there, and staying there, demands two very different kinds of engines, and understanding them explains why nations invest so heavily in this field, and why the stakes feel so personal to those who build these machines.

Begin with the engine that breathes. The scramjet, short for supersonic combustion ramjet, carries no oxygen of its own. Picture a cyclist going so fast that the wind is forced into a funnel fixed to the handlebar. In a scramjet, air rushes in through an opening called the inlet, is squeezed hard, mixed with fuel and burnt, and the hot exhaust pushes the vehicle onward. Here lies the strange part: the air never slows below the speed of sound inside the engine. Even while the fuel is burning, the air is still rushing through faster than sound, something no ordinary jet engine can tolerate. InterestingEngineering.com puts the contrast simply: unlike the engines on an airliner, a scramjet has no spinning compressors or turbines at all.

That simplicity hides a brutal difficulty. Keeping a flame alive while air screams past at several times the speed of sound is like trying to light a matchstick in a cyclone. The fuel must mix evenly, the pressure must be controlled, and temperatures that would melt ordinary metals must be tamed, all within thousandths of a second. There is a second limitation: a scramjet cannot start from rest. Something else must first push the vehicle to a high enough speed before the engine can even begin to work.

That something is usually a rocket. A rocket engine carries both its fuel and an oxidiser, the chemical that supplies the oxygen needed for burning. Because it brings its own oxygen, it depends on nothing from outside. It can ignite from a standstill, climb through the thinnest upper atmosphere, and even operate in the vacuum of space. For a hypersonic weapon, this is the sprinter’s explosive start: a short, enormous shove that delivers the required speed in very little time. The rocket may carry a conventional explosive warhead, or it may release a glide vehicle that coasts towards its target with no engine at all. Engineers call this boost-glide: a rocket throws a gliding body upward and forward, and that body then coasts the rest of the way on its own momentum. It rests on technology refined and trusted over many decades.

The price of carrying your own oxygen is weight. Every kilogram of oxidiser is a kilogram not spent on more fuel, a bigger warhead, or better instruments. Rockets also tend to burn through propellant quickly when running continuously, though how quickly depends on design and flight path.

InterestingEngineering.com sums up the rivalry this way: neither engine wins outright. The rocket excels at launch and works anywhere; the scramjet, drawing oxygen from the atmosphere, could in principle sustain hypersonic flight within the air far longer and more efficiently. This is why several proposed hypersonic cruise missiles marry the two: a rocket booster accelerates the missile, separates once the right speed is reached, and the scramjet takes over for the long cruise. In the end, the choice depends on the mission.

Behind the physics stand people. Hypersonic programmes call for enormous money, patience through failed tests, and the nerve to try again when a flight ends in silence. Searing heat, the challenge of steering at such speeds, heavy development costs, and the need for flawless reliability have defeated many attempts. For a nation, mastering this technology is a matter of deterrence and self-reliance; for the engineers working late into the night, it is a quiet promise that the next test will carry their country a little further than the last.