ER GMLRS Advances Toward Operational Fielding And Expanded Production

Key Takeaways:

Lockheed Martin is advancing the Extended-Range GMLRS rocket into production and fielding after two successful Soldier-led operational tests in September and October from an M270A2 launcher at White Sands.

The system extends the GMLRS family’s reach to as much as 150 kilometers while remaining compatible with existing HIMARS and M270 launchers, and the Army has approved Milestone C for production and deployment.

The move reflects a broader U.S. and allied emphasis on scaling proven precision-fire munitions within the existing launcher ecosystem rather than developing entirely new platforms.

Lockheed Martin said Monday it is advancing the Extended-Range GMLRS rocket into production and fielding following two successful Soldier-led operational tests. The shift comes as the U.S. Army and allies place greater emphasis on precision-fire capacity, range and the ability to rapidly scale munition production.

ER GMLRS is designed to extend the reach of the proven GMLRS family to as much as 150 kilometers while maintaining compatibility with HIMARS and M270 launchers. The ER GMLRS Alternative Warhead (AW) and Unitary Warhead completed operational testing following flights in September and October – firing multiple rockets in succession from an M270A2 launcher at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico. With the Army’s approval of Milestone C, signaling readiness for production and deployment, the focus is now shifting from proving the technology to manufacturing and fielding the capability at scale

ER GMLRS reflects a broader shift in precision fires: from developing new capabilities to scaling proven ones. Its extended range builds on an established launcher ecosystem, adding capability without requiring an entirely new system.

The bigger industry story is production. Meeting demand for precision munitions requires moving beyond successful tests to reliable manufacturing, resilient supply chains and delivery at scale. We’re moving forward on each front, advancing our production capabilities and strengthening the supply chain to meet demand.

“The value of ER GMLRS is not only the additional range. It is the ability to add capability within an existing precision fires architecture – an approach that provides a common foundation for U.S. and international operators,” said Sabrina Barnes, vice president, Lockheed Martin Precision Fires Rockets.

ER GMLRS is part of a precision-fires portfolio that includes GMLRS, ATACMS and the Precision Strike Missile. The systems have different range and mission categories while leveraging elements of a common launcher ecosystem.

Lockheed Martin is expanding production capacity across its precision fires portfolio as the United States and allied nations invest in additional munition capability, further strengthening the U.S. Army’s Arsenal of Freedom.