France: Rioters Set Limoges City Hall Ablaze

By Osama Ali

Key Takeaways:

The 143-year-old Limoges town hall was heavily damaged by fire on Saturday, October 17, during nationwide demonstrations against rising living costs, with the roof collapsing onto lower floors except in the western wing.

Mayor Guillaume Guérin alleged the attack was premeditated and said people inside feared for their lives; firefighters controlled the blaze by Sunday morning.

Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu pledged that the building would be rebuilt, public services maintained, and insurance compensation accelerated.

(Albawaba) — A French town hall that survived two world wars has been devastated by fire during nationwide unrest, with the mayor of Limoges alleging a deliberate attempt to burn down the building while people were inside.

Residents confronted the damage on Sunday, October 18, after flames tore through the 143-year-old landmark during Saturday’s demonstrations against rising living costs.

The ornate, 19th-century building became one of the most striking scenes of destruction during France’s worst unrest in years, Reuters reported.

Mayor Guillaume Guérin alleged that the attack was premeditated and said those inside had feared for their lives. His account did not establish who organised the attack.

Haute-Vienne prefect Maurice Barate said the roof had collapsed onto lower floors except in the western wing. Officials described the building as severely damaged and largely lost, with assessments continuing.

Firefighters battled the blaze overnight before bringing it under control on Sunday morning.

Guérin condemned the destruction, saying no disagreement or demand could justify attacks on public property.

Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu pledged that the town hall would be rebuilt. He also promised continuity of public services and government efforts to accelerate insurance compensation, according to Le Monde.

The immediate challenge now extends beyond restoring a historic landmark: authorities must maintain the services it provided while determining the full extent of the damage.