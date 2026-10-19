Moms, Emotions, Exercise And Memory — Multiple Factors Affect ‘Pregnancy Brain’

Key Takeaways:

A Penn State study of 56 pregnant women, followed into the postpartum period, found that symptoms of anxiety and depression were associated with higher levels of “pregnancy brain” (memory lapses, broken concentration, and forgetfulness).

Meeting physical-activity guidelines did not significantly reduce brain fog overall, but exercise was linked to less fog among women with high depressive symptoms and potentially more fog among those with high anxiety symptoms.

The researchers conclude that intentional self-care and emotional support, rather than exercise alone, are needed to address cognitive difficulties during pregnancy and new motherhood.

Symptoms of anxiety and depression are associated with higher levels of “pregnancy brain,” which is also known as “baby brain,” “brain fog” or “momnesia,” according to a new study by Penn State researchers. Pregnancy brain is not a medical diagnosis, but people have long known that pregnant women and new mothers can experience broken concentration, memory lapses and forgetfulness. The Penn State team wanted to understand whether physical activity could reduce brain fog, but they discovered unexpected ways that negative emotional states, physical activity and brain fog all interact.

In a study published in Psychology & Health, the researchers found that, on average, women who reported more physically activity did not experience less brain fog, but women who experienced more symptoms of anxiety or depression did experience more brain fog. Additionally, while exercise helped reduce brain fog among women with high levels of depressive symptoms, it may have increased brain fog among new mothers with high levels of anxiety symptoms.

“We expected physical activity would reduce forgetfulness and memory lapses, but the reality is more nuanced,” said Victoria Suhy, doctoral candidate in kinesiology at Penn State and first author of the study. “Exercise may indirectly decrease brain fog for women with depression symptoms, but it may exacerbate cognitive failures for women with symptoms of anxiety. There is a complex constellation of factors that drive this phenomenon. If we want to help new moms clear brain fog, it will take more than physical activity; we must encourage robust self-care.”

The researchers recruited 56 women in Central Pennsylvania who were around 30 weeks pregnant to complete questionnaires. Forty-six of those women answered the same questions again, six weeks after they gave birth.

The participants — who were an average age of 30 years old and more likely to be white and hold a college degree than the general public — answered questions about how much they exercised; their symptoms for depression and anxiety; and their experiences with failures of memory, attention and language. Physical activity levels were evaluated based on whether women met the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists guidelines of 150 minutes of moderate-intensity activity per week.

“Symptoms of anxiety — including excessive worrying, trouble sleeping and concentration problems — and symptoms of depression — including hopelessness, worthlessness and loss of appetite — were associated with higher levels of pregnancy brain fog in our study,” Suhy said.

While women who met physical activity guidelines tended to experience less brain fog than other women in the study, those improvements were not statistically significant and may not be repeatable, the researchers said. Exercise was associated with lower levels of pregnancy brain for women with high levels of depression symptoms, however.

“These results indicate that exercise might be a good strategy for women who are feeling down or hopeless if they want to combat pregnancy brain fog,” said Danielle Symons Downs, professor of kinesiology and of obstetrics and gynecology and senior author of the study.

But exercise might not be beneficial for new mothers experiencing high levels of anxiety symptoms, the team cautioned.

“It is possible that new mothers who are more anxious and who meet activity guidelines may be stretching themselves too thin,” Suhy said. “They may be trying to do too much, which would explain how meeting guidelines could be an added burden. If a woman feels anxious and is engaging in physical activity out of a sense of obligation or a desire to drop pregnancy weight, it might actually increase the number of times that your brain slips.”

Downs, who is associate director of the Penn State Social Science Research Institute, emphasized that pregnant women and new moms need the time and space to practice intentional self-care.

“Because of the many obligations that women often have, the idea of self-care is sometimes thought of as being ‘selfish’ rather than essential, especially during pregnancy and postpartum when women are more vulnerable to cognitive fog and emotional changes,” Downs said. “Women need to understand that self-care and self-monitoring are necessary components of motherhood — even if it is only finding five minutes in the morning and five minutes before bed to scan your feelings — to track and become more aware of whether you are experiencing any significant mood shifts or more severe cognitive failures.”

The researchers added that women should reach out for support from healthcare providers, family and friends when they need it. They also said each woman’s family and friends should consider the expectant or new mother’s well-being.

“If you are part of a mother’s support system, think about what you can do to support her physical, mental and emotional health,” Suhy said. “Pregnancy, delivery and new motherhood are dynamic periods of life, when women experience a huge number of significant physical, emotional and hormonal changes. Become more mindful and aware of her mood, memory, and physical health, and make it possible for her to take time to care for herself, whatever that looks like for each individual.”